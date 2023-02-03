Le uscite della settimana: Weave, Men, Young Fathers, Go! Team…

1. The Weave: ‘The Weave’
art-pop
2. The Men: ‘New York City’
garage-rock
3. The Go! Team: ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
alt-pop
4. Young Fathers: ‘Heavy Heavy’
experimental-hip hop
5. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Atum Act II’
alt-rock
6. The Psychotic Monks: ‘Pink Colour Surgery’
noise-rock
7. SYML: ‘The Day My Father Died’
indie-soul
8. Somebody’s Child: ‘Somebody’s Child’
alt-rock
9. Robert Forster: ‘The Candle And The Flame’
alt-folk
10. Blonde Revolver: ‘Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Everywhere’
garage-punk