Le uscite della settimana: Weyes Blood, Neil Young, Smashing Pumpkins, Richard Dawson…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Weyes Blood: ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’

chamber-pop



2. Neil Young & Crazy Horse: ‘World Record’

folk-rock

3. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘ATUM – Act 1’

prog-rock



4. Richard Dawson: ‘The Ruby Chord’

experimental-folk



5. Röyksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries III’

electro-pop



6. Caitlin Rose: ‘Cazimi’

indie-folk



7. These New South Whales: ‘TNSW’

punk-rock



8. Helen Ganya: ‘Polish The Machine’

sophisti-pop



9. Bis: ‘System Music For Home Defense’

synth-pop



10. The Wombats: ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’ EP

brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Neal Francis (EP), Stone (EP), Halo Maud (EP), Gladie, Anna Mieke, Shake Chain.