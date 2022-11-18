Le uscite della settimana: Weyes Blood, Neil Young, Smashing Pumpkins, Richard Dawson…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Weyes Blood: ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’
chamber-pop
2. Neil Young & Crazy Horse: ‘World Record’
folk-rock
3. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘ATUM – Act 1’
prog-rock
4. Richard Dawson: ‘The Ruby Chord’
experimental-folk
5. Röyksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries III’
electro-pop
6. Caitlin Rose: ‘Cazimi’
indie-folk
7. These New South Whales: ‘TNSW’
punk-rock
8. Helen Ganya: ‘Polish The Machine’
sophisti-pop
9. Bis: ‘System Music For Home Defense’
synth-pop
10. The Wombats: ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’ EP
brit-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Neal Francis (EP), Stone (EP), Halo Maud (EP), Gladie, Anna Mieke, Shake Chain.