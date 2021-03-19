Le uscite della settimana: William Doyle, Alice Phoebe Lou, Chad VanGaalen, New Bums…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. William Doyle: ‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’
art-pop
2. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Glow’
sophisti-pop
3. Chad VanGaalen: ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’
art-folk
4. New Bums: ‘Last Time I Saw Grace’
alt-folk
5. New Pagans: ‘The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All’
alt-rock
6. Mint Julep: ‘In A Deep And Dreamless Sleep’
dream-pop
7. Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’
folk-pop
8. A.A. Williams: ‘Songs From Isolation’
cover
9. Middle Kids: ‘Today We’re The Greatest’
alt-rock
10. Black Honey: ‘Written And Directed’
alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bell Orchestre, Blanketman (EP), John Dwyer, Ringo Starr (EP), Serj Tankian (EP), Dad Sports (EP), Bleach Lab (EP), Friedberg (EP).