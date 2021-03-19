Le uscite della settimana: William Doyle, Alice Phoebe Lou, Chad VanGaalen, New Bums…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. William Doyle: ‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’

art-pop



2. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Glow’

sophisti-pop



3. Chad VanGaalen: ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’

art-folk



4. New Bums: ‘Last Time I Saw Grace’

alt-folk



5. New Pagans: ‘The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All’

alt-rock



6. Mint Julep: ‘In A Deep And Dreamless Sleep’

dream-pop



7. Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’

folk-pop



8. A.A. Williams: ‘Songs From Isolation’

cover



9. Middle Kids: ‘Today We’re The Greatest’

alt-rock



10. Black Honey: ‘Written And Directed’

alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bell Orchestre, Blanketman (EP), John Dwyer, Ringo Starr (EP), Serj Tankian (EP), Dad Sports (EP), Bleach Lab (EP), Friedberg (EP).