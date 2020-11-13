Le uscite della settimana: Wytches, AC/DC, Marika Hackman, Lambchop…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Wytches: ‘Three Mile Ditch’
psych-rock

2. Told Slant: ‘Point The Flashlight And Walk’
indie-folk

3. Katy J Pearson: ‘Return’
indie-folk/pop

4. Hachiku: ‘Probably I’ll Be Asleep’
alt-pop

5. The Bats: ‘Foothills’
indie-pop

6. Richard Frenneaux: ‘Fluoxetine Dreams’
brit-rock

7. Marika Hackman: ‘Covers’
cover

8. Lambchop: ‘Trip’
cover

9. AC/DC: ‘Power Up’
hard-rock

10. Yukon Blonde: ‘Vindicator’
indie-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Yungblud, McFly, Emily A. Sprague, Chris Stapleton, Frank Turner & Jon Snodgrass, Teenage Waitress, Beyries, Falcon Jane, The Brummies.

