MGMT e Real Estate tra i dischi nuovi di questa settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Real Estate: ‘Daniel’

Indie-pop

Daniel by Real Estate

2. MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’

Psych-pop

Loss Of Life by MGMT

3. Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’

Post-punk

The Great Calm by Whispering Sons

4. Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’

Indie-folk/rock

Untame the Tiger by Mary Timony

5. Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’

Indie-folk

The Past is Still Alive by Hurray For The Riff Raff

6. Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’

Synth-pop

Rooting for Love by Laetitia Sadier

7. Whitelands: ‘Bound Eye Are Blind To The Day’

Shoegaze

Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day by Whitelands

8. Elephant Stone: ‘Back Into The Dream’

Psych-rock

Back Into The Dream by Elephant Stone

9. Colouring: ‘Love To You, Mate’

Indietronica

Love To You, Mate by Colouring

10. Shaina Hayes: ‘Kindergarten Heart’

Indie-folk

Kindergarten Heart by Shaina Hayes

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nadine Shah, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, Jazmin Bean, Gen And The Degenerates, Allie X, The Snuts, Modern English, Remo Drive, Glitterer, Vanessa Peters, Louise Lemón, Bombay Bicycle Club (EP), Cavetown (EP).