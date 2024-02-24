MGMT e Real Estate tra i dischi nuovi di questa settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Real Estate: ‘Daniel’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://realestate.bandcamp.com/album/daniel">Daniel by Real Estate</a>

2. MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://mgmt.bandcamp.com/album/loss-of-life">Loss Of Life by MGMT</a>

3. Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’

Post-punk

<a href="https://whisperingsons.bandcamp.com/album/the-great-calm">The Great Calm by Whispering Sons</a>

4. Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’

Indie-folk/rock

<a href="https://marytimony.bandcamp.com/album/untame-the-tiger-2">Untame the Tiger by Mary Timony</a>

5. Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://hftrr.bandcamp.com/album/the-past-is-still-alive">The Past is Still Alive by Hurray For The Riff Raff</a>

6. Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://laetitiasadier.bandcamp.com/album/rooting-for-love">Rooting for Love by Laetitia Sadier</a>

7. Whitelands: ‘Bound Eye Are Blind To The Day’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://whitelands.bandcamp.com/album/night-bound-eyes-are-blind-to-the-day">Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day by Whitelands</a>

8. Elephant Stone: ‘Back Into The Dream’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://elephantstonemusic.bandcamp.com/album/back-into-the-dream">Back Into The Dream by Elephant Stone</a>

9. Colouring: ‘Love To You, Mate’

Indietronica

<a href="https://colouring.bandcamp.com/album/love-to-you-mate">Love To You, Mate by Colouring</a>

10. Shaina Hayes: ‘Kindergarten Heart’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://shainahayes.bandcamp.com/album/kindergarten-heart">Kindergarten Heart by Shaina Hayes</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nadine Shah, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, Jazmin Bean, Gen And The Degenerates, Allie X, The Snuts, Modern English, Remo Drive, Glitterer, Vanessa Peters, Louise Lemón, Bombay Bicycle Club (EP), Cavetown (EP).