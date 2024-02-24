MGMT e Real Estate tra i dischi nuovi di questa settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Real Estate: ‘Daniel’
Indie-pop
2. MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’
Psych-pop
3. Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’
Post-punk
4. Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’
Indie-folk/rock
5. Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’
Indie-folk
6. Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’
Synth-pop
7. Whitelands: ‘Bound Eye Are Blind To The Day’
Shoegaze
8. Elephant Stone: ‘Back Into The Dream’
Psych-rock
9. Colouring: ‘Love To You, Mate’
Indietronica
10. Shaina Hayes: ‘Kindergarten Heart’
Indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nadine Shah, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, Jazmin Bean, Gen And The Degenerates, Allie X, The Snuts, Modern English, Remo Drive, Glitterer, Vanessa Peters, Louise Lemón, Bombay Bicycle Club (EP), Cavetown (EP).