Oggi escono i Bombay Bicycle Club e persino i Rolling Stones

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘My Big Day’

Brit-pop

2. Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://sunjune.bandcamp.com/album/bad-dream-jaguar">Bad Dream Jaguar by Sun June</a>

3. Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://lostgirls1000.bandcamp.com/album/selvutsletter">Selvutsletter by Lost Girls</a>

4. Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://glenhansard.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-was-east-is-west-of-me-now">All That Was East Is West Of Me Now by Glen Hansard</a>

5. Emma Anderson: ‘Pearlies’

Dream-pop/rock

<a href="https://emmaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/pearlies">Pearlies by Emma Anderson</a>

6. Sondre Lerche: ‘Understudy’

Art-pop

<a href="https://sondrelerchemusic.bandcamp.com/album/understudy">Understudy by Sondre Lerche</a>

7. Pip Bloom: ‘Bobbie’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://pipblom.bandcamp.com/album/bobbie-2">Bobbie by Pip Blom</a>

8. Rival Sons: ‘Lightbringer’

Blues-rock

9. The Rolling Stones: ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Blues-rock

10. Blink 182: ‘One More Time…’

Punk-pop