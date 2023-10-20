Oggi escono i Bombay Bicycle Club e persino i Rolling Stones

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘My Big Day’
Brit-pop
2. Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’
Dream-pop
3. Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’
Electro-pop
4. Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’
Folk-rock
5. Emma Anderson: ‘Pearlies’
Dream-pop/rock
6. Sondre Lerche: ‘Understudy’
Art-pop
7. Pip Bloom: ‘Bobbie’
Synth-pop
8. Rival Sons: ‘Lightbringer’
Blues-rock
9. The Rolling Stones: ‘Hackney Diamonds’
Blues-rock
10. Blink 182: ‘One More Time…’
Punk-pop