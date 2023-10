Oggi escono i Bombay Bicycle Club e persino i Rolling Stones

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘My Big Day’

Brit-pop

2. Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’

Dream-pop

Bad Dream Jaguar by Sun June

3. Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’

Electro-pop

Selvutsletter by Lost Girls

4. Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’

Folk-rock

All That Was East Is West Of Me Now by Glen Hansard

5. Emma Anderson: ‘Pearlies’

Dream-pop/rock

Pearlies by Emma Anderson

6. Sondre Lerche: ‘Understudy’

Art-pop

Understudy by Sondre Lerche

7. Pip Bloom: ‘Bobbie’

Synth-pop

Bobbie by Pip Blom

8. Rival Sons: ‘Lightbringer’

Blues-rock

9. The Rolling Stones: ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Blues-rock

10. Blink 182: ‘One More Time…’

Punk-pop