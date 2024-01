Smile, Future Islands e Torres tra le uscite di questa settimana

I dieci dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘Wall Of Eyes’

Alt-rock

Wall Of Eyes by The Smile

2. Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’

Synth-pop

People Who Aren’t There Anymore by Future Islands

3. Torres: ‘What An Enormous Room’

Alt-folk/rock

What an enormous room by TORRES

4. Ty Segall: ‘Three Bells’

Garage-rock

Three Bells by Ty Segall

5. Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’

Art-pop

Sadness Sets Me Free by Gruff Rhys

6. NewDad: ‘Madra’

Indie-rock

7. Erotic Secrets Of Pompeii: ‘Mondo Maleficum’

Art-rock

Mondo Maleficum by Erotic Secrets of Pompeii

8. Tapir!: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decreipt Mountain’

Art-folk

The Pilgrim, Their God and The King Of My Decrepit Mountain by Tapir!

9. Courting: ‘New Last Name’

Garage-punk

New Last Name by Courting

10. Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’

Indie-folk

Blue Raspberry by Katy Kirby

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kula Shaker, Alkaline Trio, New Model Army, Anna Calvi (OST), Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Any Other, The Umbrellas, Goth Babe.