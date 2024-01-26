Smile, Future Islands e Torres tra le uscite di questa settimana

I dieci dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Smile: ‘Wall Of Eyes’
Alt-rock
2. Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’
Synth-pop
3. Torres: ‘What An Enormous Room’
Alt-folk/rock
4. Ty Segall: ‘Three Bells’
Garage-rock
5. Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’
Art-pop
6. NewDad: ‘Madra’
Indie-rock
7. Erotic Secrets Of Pompeii: ‘Mondo Maleficum’
Art-rock
8. Tapir!: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decreipt Mountain’
Art-folk
9. Courting: ‘New Last Name’
Garage-punk
10. Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’
Indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kula Shaker, Alkaline Trio, New Model Army, Anna Calvi (OST), Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Any Other, The Umbrellas, Goth Babe.