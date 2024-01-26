Smile, Future Islands e Torres tra le uscite di questa settimana

I dieci dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘Wall Of Eyes’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://thesmile.bandcamp.com/album/wall-of-eyes">Wall Of Eyes by The Smile</a>

2. Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://futureislands.bandcamp.com/album/people-who-aren-t-there-anymore">People Who Aren’t There Anymore by Future Islands</a>

3. Torres: ‘What An Enormous Room’

Alt-folk/rock

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/what-an-enormous-room">What an enormous room by TORRES</a>

4. Ty Segall: ‘Three Bells’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/three-bells">Three Bells by Ty Segall</a>

5. Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’

Art-pop

<a href="https://gruffrhys.bandcamp.com/album/sadness-sets-me-free">Sadness Sets Me Free by Gruff Rhys</a>

6. NewDad: ‘Madra’

Indie-rock

7. Erotic Secrets Of Pompeii: ‘Mondo Maleficum’

Art-rock

<a href="https://eroticsecretsofpompeii.bandcamp.com/album/mondo-maleficum">Mondo Maleficum by Erotic Secrets of Pompeii</a>

8. Tapir!: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decreipt Mountain’

Art-folk

<a href="https://tapir-exclamation-mark.bandcamp.com/album/the-pilgrim-their-god-and-the-king-of-my-decrepit-mountain">The Pilgrim, Their God and The King Of My Decrepit Mountain by Tapir!</a>

9. Courting: ‘New Last Name’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://courtingband.bandcamp.com/album/new-last-name">New Last Name by Courting</a>

10. Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://katykirbyon.bandcamp.com/album/blue-raspberry">Blue Raspberry by Katy Kirby</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kula Shaker, Alkaline Trio, New Model Army, Anna Calvi (OST), Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Any Other, The Umbrellas, Goth Babe.