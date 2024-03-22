Adrianne Lenker, Waxahatchee e Jesus And Mary Chain tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’
Indie-folk
2. Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’
Alt-country
3. Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’
Noise-pop
4. Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’
Art-rock
5. Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’
Art-pop
6. Gossip : ‘Real Power’
Dance-rock
7. The Staves: ‘Lighthouse’
Indie-folk
8. Van Houten: ‘The Tallest Room’
Psych-rock
9. Morgan Harper-Jones: ‘Up To The Glass’
Alt-folk
10. Francis Of Delirium: ‘Lighthouse’
Bedroom-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Starsailor, Hooverphonic, Empress Of, Gary Clark Jr, Early Day Miners, Halo Maud, Charlie Parr, A Toys Orchestra, Not Me But Us, Saint Saviour, USA Nails, Aoife O’Donovan, Soft Loft.