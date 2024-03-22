Adrianne Lenker, Waxahatchee e Jesus And Mary Chain tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://adriannelenker.bandcamp.com/album/bright-future">Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker</a>

2. Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’

Alt-country

<a href="https://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/tigers-blood">Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee</a>

3. Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’

Noise-pop

<a href="https://thejesusandmarychain.bandcamp.com/album/glasgow-eyes">Glasgow Eyes by The Jesus And Mary Chain</a>

4. Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’

Art-rock

5. Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’

Art-pop

<a href="https://juliaholter.bandcamp.com/album/something-in-the-room-she-moves">Something in the Room She Moves by Julia Holter</a>

6. Gossip : ‘Real Power’

Dance-rock

7. The Staves: ‘Lighthouse’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://thestaves.bandcamp.com/album/all-now">All Now by The Staves</a>

8. Van Houten: ‘The Tallest Room’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://vanhoutenuk.bandcamp.com/album/the-tallest-room">The Tallest Room by Van Houten</a>

9. Morgan Harper-Jones: ‘Up To The Glass’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://morganharper-jones.bandcamp.com/album/up-to-the-glass">Up To The Glass by Morgan Harper-Jones</a>

10. Francis Of Delirium: ‘Lighthouse’

Bedroom-rock

<a href="https://francisofdelirium.bandcamp.com/album/lighthouse">Lighthouse by Francis of Delirium</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Starsailor, Hooverphonic, Empress Of, Gary Clark Jr, Early Day Miners, Halo Maud, Charlie Parr, A Toys Orchestra, Not Me But Us, Saint Saviour, USA Nails, Aoife O’Donovan, Soft Loft.