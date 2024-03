Adrianne Lenker, Waxahatchee e Jesus And Mary Chain tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 dischi piĆ¹ interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’

Indie-folk

Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

2. Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’

Alt-country

Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

3. Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’

Noise-pop

Glasgow Eyes by The Jesus And Mary Chain

4. Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’

Art-rock

5. Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’

Art-pop

Something in the Room She Moves by Julia Holter

6. Gossip : ‘Real Power’

Dance-rock

7. The Staves: ‘Lighthouse’

Indie-folk

All Now by The Staves

8. Van Houten: ‘The Tallest Room’

Psych-rock

The Tallest Room by Van Houten

9. Morgan Harper-Jones: ‘Up To The Glass’

Alt-folk

Up To The Glass by Morgan Harper-Jones

10. Francis Of Delirium: ‘Lighthouse’

Bedroom-rock

Lighthouse by Francis of Delirium

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Starsailor, Hooverphonic, Empress Of, Gary Clark Jr, Early Day Miners, Halo Maud, Charlie Parr, A Toys Orchestra, Not Me But Us, Saint Saviour, USA Nails, Aoife O’Donovan, Soft Loft.