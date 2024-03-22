Adrianne Lenker, Waxahatchee e Jesus And Mary Chain tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’
Indie-folk

2. Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’
Alt-country

3. Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’
Noise-pop

4. Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’
Art-rock

5. Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’
Art-pop

6. Gossip : ‘Real Power’
Dance-rock

7. The Staves: ‘Lighthouse’
Indie-folk

8. Van Houten: ‘The Tallest Room’
Psych-rock

9. Morgan Harper-Jones: ‘Up To The Glass’
Alt-folk

10. Francis Of Delirium: ‘Lighthouse’
Bedroom-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Starsailor, Hooverphonic, Empress Of, Gary Clark Jr, Early Day Miners, Halo Maud, Charlie Parr, A Toys Orchestra, Not Me But Us, Saint Saviour, USA Nails, Aoife O’Donovan, Soft Loft.

 

