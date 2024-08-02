Alcuni dischi in uscita ad agosto 2024

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

2 agosto 2024

86TVs: ‘86TVs’

Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’

Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’

Jack White: ‘No Name’


Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’

The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mori Mei’


9 agosto 2024

Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’

Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’

16 agosto 2024

Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’


Pom Poko: ‘Champion’

Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’


23 agosto 2024

Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’

Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’

Motorpsycho: ‘Neigh!!’

Spirit Of The Beehive’: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’

30 agosto 2024

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’


Steve Wynn: ‘Make It Right’

The Bug Club: ‘On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System’

 

