Alcuni dischi in uscita ad agosto 2024

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:
2 agosto 2024
86TVs: ‘86TVs’
Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’
Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’
Jack White: ‘No Name’
Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’
The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mori Mei’
9 agosto 2024
Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’
Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’
16 agosto 2024
Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’
Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’
Pom Poko: ‘Champion’
Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’
23 agosto 2024
Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’
Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’
Motorpsycho: ‘Neigh!!’
Spirit Of The Beehive’: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’
30 agosto 2024
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’