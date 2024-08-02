Alcuni dischi in uscita ad agosto 2024

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

2 agosto 2024

86TVs: ‘86TVs’

<a href="https://86tvsband.bandcamp.com/album/86tvs">86TVs by 86TVs</a>

Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’

<a href="https://brigittecallsmebaby.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-is-our-way-out">The Future Is Our Way Out by Brigitte Calls Me Baby</a>

Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’

<a href="https://chrystabellmusic.bandcamp.com/album/cellophane-memories">Cellophane Memories by Chrystabell & David Lynch</a>

Jack White: ‘No Name’





Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’

<a href="https://personaltrainer.bandcamp.com/album/still-willing">Still Willing by Personal Trainer</a>

The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mori Mei’



9 agosto 2024

Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/another-day">Another Day by Fucked Up</a>

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/flight-b741">Flight b741 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/sorcs-80">SORCS 80 by OSEES</a>

16 agosto 2024

Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

<a href="https://beabadoobee.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-how-tomorrow-moves">This Is How Tomorrow Moves by beabadoobee</a>

Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’





Pom Poko: ‘Champion’

<a href="https://pompoko.bandcamp.com/album/champion">Champion by Pom Poko</a>

Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’





23 agosto 2024

Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’

<a href="https://fontainesdc.bandcamp.com/album/romance">Romance by Fontaines D.C.</a>

Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’

<a href="https://illuminatihotties.bandcamp.com/album/power">POWER by illuminati hotties</a>

Motorpsycho: ‘Neigh!!’

<a href="https://motorpsycho.bandcamp.com/album/neigh">Neigh!! by Motorpsycho</a>

Spirit Of The Beehive’: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’

<a href="https://spiritofthebeehive.bandcamp.com/album/youll-have-to-lose-something">YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING by SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE</a>

30 agosto 2024

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’





Steve Wynn: ‘Make It Right’

<a href="https://stevewynn1.bandcamp.com/album/make-it-right">Make It Right by Steve Wynn</a>

The Bug Club: ‘ On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System’