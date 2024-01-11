Le uscite delle ultime due settimane, dagli Sprints ai Vaccines

Scritto il

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti tra lo scorso venerdì e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’
Garage-punk

2. Marika Hackman: ‘Big Sigh’
Art-folk

3. Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’
Chamber-pop

4. Folly Group: ‘Down There!’
Experimental-rock

5. The Vaccines: ‘Pick​-​Up Full Of Pink Carnations’
Brit-rock

6. Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’
Brit-pop

7. Vacations: ‘No Place Like Home’
Indie-pop

8. Casey: ‘How To Disappear’
Emo-gaze

9. Pile: ‘Hot Air Balloon’ EP
Alt-rock

10. @: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, @’ EP
Bedroom-pop

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario