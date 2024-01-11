Le uscite delle ultime due settimane, dagli Sprints ai Vaccines

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti tra lo scorso venerdì e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/letter-to-self">Letter To Self by SPRINTS</a>

2. Marika Hackman: ‘Big Sigh’

Art-folk

<a href="https://marikahackmanmusic.bandcamp.com/album/big-sigh">Big Sigh by Marika Hackman</a>

3. Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’

Chamber-pop

<a href="https://billryderjonesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/iechyd-da">Iechyd Da by Bill Ryder-Jones</a>

4. Folly Group: ‘Down There!’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://follygroup.bandcamp.com/album/down-there">Down There! by Folly Group</a>

5. The Vaccines: ‘Pick​-​Up Full Of Pink Carnations’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://thevaccinesuk.bandcamp.com/album/pick-up-full-of-pink-carnations">Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations by The Vaccines</a>

6. Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’

Brit-pop

<a href="https://shedseven.bandcamp.com/album/a-matter-of-time">A Matter of Time by Shed Seven</a>

7. Vacations: ‘No Place Like Home’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://vacationsfanclub.bandcamp.com/album/no-place-like-home">No Place Like Home by VACATIONS</a>

8. Casey: ‘How To Disappear’

Emo-gaze

<a href="https://caseytheband.bandcamp.com/album/how-to-disappear">How To Disappear by Casey</a>

9. Pile: ‘Hot Air Balloon’ EP

Alt-rock

<a href="https://pile.bandcamp.com/album/hot-air-balloon-ep">Hot Air Balloon EP by Pile</a>

10. @: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, @’ EP

Bedroom-pop