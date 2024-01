Le uscite delle ultime due settimane, dagli Sprints ai Vaccines

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti tra lo scorso venerdì e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’

Garage-punk

Letter To Self by SPRINTS

2. Marika Hackman: ‘Big Sigh’

Art-folk

Big Sigh by Marika Hackman

3. Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’

Chamber-pop

Iechyd Da by Bill Ryder-Jones

4. Folly Group: ‘Down There!’

Experimental-rock

Down There! by Folly Group

5. The Vaccines: ‘Pick​-​Up Full Of Pink Carnations’

Brit-rock

Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations by The Vaccines

6. Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’

Brit-pop

A Matter of Time by Shed Seven

7. Vacations: ‘No Place Like Home’

Indie-pop

No Place Like Home by VACATIONS

8. Casey: ‘How To Disappear’

Emo-gaze

How To Disappear by Casey

9. Pile: ‘Hot Air Balloon’ EP

Alt-rock

Hot Air Balloon EP by Pile

10. @: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, @’ EP

Bedroom-pop