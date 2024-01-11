Le uscite delle ultime due settimane, dagli Sprints ai Vaccines

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti tra lo scorso venerdì e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’
Garage-punk
2. Marika Hackman: ‘Big Sigh’
Art-folk
3. Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’
Chamber-pop
4. Folly Group: ‘Down There!’
Experimental-rock
5. The Vaccines: ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’
Brit-rock
6. Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’
Brit-pop
7. Vacations: ‘No Place Like Home’
Indie-pop
8. Casey: ‘How To Disappear’
Emo-gaze
9. Pile: ‘Hot Air Balloon’ EP
Alt-rock
10. @: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, @’ EP
Bedroom-pop