La settimana di Beirut, ma occhi anche agli Chartreuse

Scritto il

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1.Beirut: ‘Hadsel’
art-folk

2. Chartreuse: ‘Mornng Ritual’
art-rock

3. Pure Bathing Culture: ‘Chalice’
dream-pop

4. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Fronzoli’
psych-rock

5. Niecy Blues: ‘Exit Simulation’
dream-soul

6. Oscar Scheller: ‘Coming Of Age’
bedroom-pop

7. Bas Jan: ‘Back To The Swamp’
art-pop

8. The Clockworks: ‘Exit Strategy’
brit-rock

9. Art Fenyman: ‘Be Good The Crazy Boys’
funk-pop

10. Lonely The Brave: ‘What We Do To Feel’
alt-rock

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario