La settimana di Beirut, ma occhi anche agli Chartreuse

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1.Beirut: ‘Hadsel’
art-folk
2. Chartreuse: ‘Mornng Ritual’
art-rock
3. Pure Bathing Culture: ‘Chalice’
dream-pop
4. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Fronzoli’
psych-rock
5. Niecy Blues: ‘Exit Simulation’
dream-soul
6. Oscar Scheller: ‘Coming Of Age’
bedroom-pop
7. Bas Jan: ‘Back To The Swamp’
art-pop
8. The Clockworks: ‘Exit Strategy’
brit-rock
9. Art Fenyman: ‘Be Good The Crazy Boys’
funk-pop
10. Lonely The Brave: ‘What We Do To Feel’
alt-rock