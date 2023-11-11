La settimana di Beirut, ma occhi anche agli Chartreuse

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1.Beirut: ‘Hadsel’

art-folk

2. Chartreuse: ‘Mornng Ritual’

art-rock

3. Pure Bathing Culture: ‘Chalice’

dream-pop

<a href="https://purebathingculture.bandcamp.com/album/chalice">Chalice by Pure Bathing Culture</a>

4. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Fronzoli’

psych-rock

<a href="https://psychedelicporncrumpets.bandcamp.com/album/fronzoli-2">Fronzoli by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets</a>

5. Niecy Blues: ‘Exit Simulation’

dream-soul

<a href="https://niecyblues.bandcamp.com/album/exit-simulation">Exit Simulation by Niecy Blues</a>

6. Oscar Scheller: ‘Coming Of Age’

bedroom-pop

7. Bas Jan: ‘Back To The Swamp’

art-pop

<a href="https://basjan.bandcamp.com/album/back-to-the-swamp">Back To The Swamp by Bas Jan</a>

8. The Clockworks: ‘Exit Strategy’

brit-rock

9. Art Fenyman: ‘Be Good The Crazy Boys’

funk-pop

<a href="https://artfeynman.bandcamp.com/album/be-good-the-crazy-boys">Be Good The Crazy Boys by Art Feynman</a>

10. Lonely The Brave: ‘What We Do To Feel’

alt-rock