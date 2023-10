La settimana di Sufjan Stevens

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sufjan Stevens: ‘Javelin’

Dream-folk

2. A. Savage: ‘Several Songs About Fire’

Art-rock

3. Timber Timbre: ‘Loveage’

Art-folk

4. Truth Club: ‘Running From The Chase’

Post-punk

5. The Rural Alberta Advantage: ‘The Rise And The Fall’

Alt-folk

6. Vanishing Twin: ‘Afternoon X’

Art-pop

7. Mutual Benefit: ‘Growing At The Edges’

Indie-folk/pop

8. Stornoway: ‘Dig The Mountain!’

Brit-folk

9. Jolie Holland: ‘Haunted Mountain’

Indie-folk

10. Hunny: ‘New Planet Heaven’

Emo-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Hannah Diamond, Citizen, Hunny, Peter Brewis, Mitch Rowland.