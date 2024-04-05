La settimana di Vampire Weekend, Libertines e Black Keys

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’
Indie-pop

2. The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’
Indie-rock

3. The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’
Blues-rock

4. Mount Kimbie: ‘The Sunset Violent’
Electro-rock

5. Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’
Instrumental-rock

6. Palace: ‘Ultrasound’
Art-rock

7. Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’
Dream-pop

8. Jane Weaver: ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’
Art-pop

9. The KVB: ‘Tremors’
Electro-gaze

10. Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’
Alt-country

11. Lizzy McAlpine: ‘Older’
Indie-folk

12. Drahla
Art-punk

13. Bnny: ‘One Million Love Songs’
Alt-folk

14. Grace Cummings: ‘Ramona’
Chamber-folk

15. Fabiana Palladino: ‘Fabiana Palladino’
Sophisti-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Einsturzende Neubauten, Feeder, Wisp (EP), Gustaf, Dana Gavanski, Pernice Brothers, Novo Amor, John Moreland.

 

