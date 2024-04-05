La settimana di Vampire Weekend, Libertines e Black Keys

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’
Indie-pop
2. The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’
Indie-rock
3. The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’
Blues-rock
4. Mount Kimbie: ‘The Sunset Violent’
Electro-rock
5. Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’
Instrumental-rock
6. Palace: ‘Ultrasound’
Art-rock
7. Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’
Dream-pop
8. Jane Weaver: ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’
Art-pop
9. The KVB: ‘Tremors’
Electro-gaze
10. Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’
Alt-country
11. Lizzy McAlpine: ‘Older’
Indie-folk
12. Drahla
Art-punk
13. Bnny: ‘One Million Love Songs’
Alt-folk
14. Grace Cummings: ‘Ramona’
Chamber-folk
15. Fabiana Palladino: ‘Fabiana Palladino’
Sophisti-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Einsturzende Neubauten, Feeder, Wisp (EP), Gustaf, Dana Gavanski, Pernice Brothers, Novo Amor, John Moreland.