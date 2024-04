La settimana di Vampire Weekend, Libertines e Black Keys

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’

Indie-pop

Only God Was Above Us by Vampire Weekend

2. The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’

Indie-rock



3. The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’

Blues-rock

Ohio Players by The Black Keys

4. Mount Kimbie: ‘The Sunset Violent’

Electro-rock

The Sunset Violent by Mount Kimbie

5. Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’

Instrumental-rock

A LA SALA by Khruangbin

6. Palace: ‘Ultrasound’

Art-rock

7. Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’

Dream-pop

Dream Talk by Still Corners

8. Jane Weaver: ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’

Art-pop

Love In Constant Spectacle by Jane Weaver

9. The KVB: ‘Tremors’

Electro-gaze

Tremors by The KVB

10. Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’

Alt-country

Revelator by Phosphorescent

11. Lizzy McAlpine: ‘Older’

Indie-folk



12. Drahla

Art-punk

angeltape by Drahla

13. Bnny: ‘One Million Love Songs’

Alt-folk

14. Grace Cummings: ‘Ramona’

Chamber-folk

Ramona by Grace Cummings

15. Fabiana Palladino: ‘Fabiana Palladino’

Sophisti-pop

Fabiana Palladino by Fabiana Palladino

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Einsturzende Neubauten, Feeder, Wisp (EP), Gustaf, Dana Gavanski, Pernice Brothers, Novo Amor, John Moreland.