La settimana di Vampire Weekend, Libertines e Black Keys

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://vampireweekend.bandcamp.com/album/only-god-was-above-us">Only God Was Above Us by Vampire Weekend</a>

2. The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’

Indie-rock

3. The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’

Blues-rock

<a href="https://theblackkeys.bandcamp.com/album/ohio-players">Ohio Players by The Black Keys</a>

4. Mount Kimbie: ‘The Sunset Violent’

Electro-rock

<a href="https://mountkimbie.bandcamp.com/album/the-sunset-violent">The Sunset Violent by Mount Kimbie</a>

5. Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’

Instrumental-rock

<a href="https://khruangbin.bandcamp.com/album/a-la-sala">A LA SALA by Khruangbin</a>

6. Palace: ‘Ultrasound’

Art-rock

7. Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://stillcorners.bandcamp.com/album/dream-talk">Dream Talk by Still Corners</a>

8. Jane Weaver: ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’

Art-pop

<a href="https://janeweaverfire.bandcamp.com/album/love-in-constant-spectacle">Love In Constant Spectacle by Jane Weaver</a>

9. The KVB: ‘Tremors’

Electro-gaze

<a href="https://thekvb.bandcamp.com/album/tremors">Tremors by The KVB</a>

10. Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’

Alt-country

<a href="https://phosphorescent.bandcamp.com/track/revelator">Revelator by Phosphorescent</a>

11. Lizzy McAlpine: ‘Older’

Indie-folk

12. Drahla

Art-punk

<a href="https://drahla.bandcamp.com/album/angeltape">angeltape by Drahla</a>

13. Bnny: ‘One Million Love Songs’

Alt-folk

14. Grace Cummings: ‘Ramona’

Chamber-folk

<a href="https://gracecummings.bandcamp.com/album/ramona">Ramona by Grace Cummings</a>

15. Fabiana Palladino: ‘Fabiana Palladino’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://fabianapalladino.bandcamp.com/album/fabiana-palladino">Fabiana Palladino by Fabiana Palladino</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Einsturzende Neubauten, Feeder, Wisp (EP), Gustaf, Dana Gavanski, Pernice Brothers, Novo Amor, John Moreland.