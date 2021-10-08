Le uscite della settimana: James Blake, Sam Fender, Efterklang, Porches…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. James Blake: ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’

alt-soul



2. Efterklang: ‘Wildflowers’

alt-rock



3. Sam Fender: ‘Seventeen Going Under’

indie-rock



4. The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Illusory Walls’

emo-rock



5. Matt Maltese: ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’

bedroom-pop



6. Porches: ‘All Day Gentle Hold’

indie-rock



7. Badbadnotgood: ‘Talk Memories’

post-bop



8. John: ‘Nocturnal Manoeuvres’

alt-rock



9. Oh Wonder: ’22 Break’

indie-pop



10. We Are Scientists: ‘Huffy’

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ladyhawke, Lala Lala, Jerusalem In My Heart, Magdalena Bay, Shannon Lay, W.H. Lung, Howlin’ Rain, Sir Was, Vok (EP), Karen Peris, Anna Leone, Caravan, Velveteers, Noah Gundersen.