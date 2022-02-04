Le uscite della settimana: Animal Collective, Mitski, Black Country New Road, Cate Le Bon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Black Country New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’

experimental-rock



2. Animal Collective: ‘Time Skiffs’

experimental-pop



3. Mitski: ‘Laurel Hell’

sophisti-pop



4. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Summer At Land’s End’

indie-pop



5. Cate Le Bon: ‘Pompeii’

baroque-pop



6. Los Bitchos: ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’

psych-pop



7. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘See Through You’

noise-rock



8. Rolo Tomassi: ‘Where Myth Becomes Memories’

mathcore



9. Wovenhand: ‘Silver Sash’

gothic-country



10. Korn: ‘Requiem’

alt-metal



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bastille, Saxon, Hippo Campus, Hembree, The Slow Show, Wild Rivers, Marissa Nadler (EP), Divine Comedy (best of).