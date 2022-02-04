LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Animal Collective, Mitski, Black Country New Road, Cate Le Bon…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Black Country New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’
experimental-rock

2. Animal Collective: ‘Time Skiffs’
experimental-pop

3. Mitski: ‘Laurel Hell’
sophisti-pop

4. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Summer At Land’s End’
indie-pop

5. Cate Le Bon: ‘Pompeii’
baroque-pop

6. Los Bitchos: ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’
psych-pop

7. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘See Through You’
noise-rock

8. Rolo Tomassi: ‘Where Myth Becomes Memories’
mathcore

9. Wovenhand: ‘Silver Sash’
gothic-country

10. Korn: ‘Requiem’
alt-metal

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bastille, Saxon, Hippo Campus, Hembree, The Slow Show, Wild Rivers, Marissa Nadler (EP), Divine Comedy (best of).

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario