Le uscite della settimana: Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Desperate Journalist, Go! Team…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth: ‘Utopian Ashes’
chamber-pop

2. Desperate Journalist: ‘Maximum Sorrow!’
post-punk

3. The Go! Team: ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’
indie-pop

4. Laura Mvula: ‘Pink Noise’
synth-pop

5. Izzy True: ‘Our Beautiful Baby World’
indie-rock

6. Snapped Ankles: ‘Forest Of Your Problems’
experimental-rock

7. Cub Scout Bowling Pins: ‘Clang Clang Ho’
alt-folk/rock

8. Richard Pike: ‘How To Brathe’
electronic-pop

9. Jacques Ellis: ‘Whatever You’ve Bought’
indie-folk

10. JXDN: ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’
punk-pop

