Le uscite della settimana: Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Desperate Journalist, Go! Team…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth: ‘Utopian Ashes’

chamber-pop



2. Desperate Journalist: ‘Maximum Sorrow!’

post-punk



3. The Go! Team: ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’

indie-pop



4. Laura Mvula: ‘Pink Noise’

synth-pop



5. Izzy True: ‘Our Beautiful Baby World’

indie-rock



6. Snapped Ankles: ‘Forest Of Your Problems’

experimental-rock



7. Cub Scout Bowling Pins: ‘Clang Clang Ho’

alt-folk/rock



8. Richard Pike: ‘How To Brathe’

electronic-pop



9. Jacques Ellis: ‘Whatever You’ve Bought’

indie-folk



10. JXDN: ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’

punk-pop

