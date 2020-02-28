Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Caribou, Real Estate, Soccer Mommy, Orielles …

Cristiano Gruppi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Soccer Mommy: ‘Color Theory’
indie-rock

2. Caribou: ‘Suddenly’
indietronica

3. Real Estate: ‘The Main Thing’
indie-pop

4. Orielles: ‘Disco Volador’
baggy-pop

5. Grimm Grimm: ‘Ginormous’
indie-pop

6. Lié: ‘You Want It Real’
cold-punk

7. Proper Ornaments: ‘Mission Bells’
indie-rock

8. Ratboys: ‘Printer’s Devil’
power-pop

9. Brooke Bentham: ‘Everyday Nothing’
alt-rock

10. Holy: ‘Ryder’
synth-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Wrangler, Tycho, Gladie, Juiceboxxx, Stone Foxes, Kevin Krauter, Shell Of A Shell.

