Le uscite della settimana: Caribou, Real Estate, Soccer Mommy, Orielles …
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Soccer Mommy: ‘Color Theory’
indie-rock
2. Caribou: ‘Suddenly’
indietronica
3. Real Estate: ‘The Main Thing’
indie-pop
4. Orielles: ‘Disco Volador’
baggy-pop
5. Grimm Grimm: ‘Ginormous’
indie-pop
6. Lié: ‘You Want It Real’
cold-punk
7. Proper Ornaments: ‘Mission Bells’
indie-rock
8. Ratboys: ‘Printer’s Devil’
power-pop
9. Brooke Bentham: ‘Everyday Nothing’
alt-rock
10. Holy: ‘Ryder’
synth-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Wrangler, Tycho, Gladie, Juiceboxxx, Stone Foxes, Kevin Krauter, Shell Of A Shell.