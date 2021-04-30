Le uscite della settimana: Coral, Teenage Fanclub, Manchester Orchestra, Royal Blood…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Coral: ‘Coral Island’
indie-pop

2. Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’
indie-pop

3. Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Million Masks Of God’
alt-rock

4. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney: ‘Superwolves’
alt-folk

5. Girl In Red: ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’
bedroom-pop

6. Royal Blood: ‘Typhoons’
alt-rock

7. Juan Wauters: ‘Real Life Situations’
psych-pop

8. Beachy Head: ‘Beachy Head’
shoegaze

9. Crumb: ‘Ice Melt’
dream-pop

10. Paul Jacobs: ‘Pink Dogs On The Green Grass’
psych-garage

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Julia Stone, Bowerbirds, Guided By Voices, Marianne Faithful with Warren Ellis, Tōth, Glüme, Amy Space With The Orphan Brigade, Veik, Ya Tseen, Del Amitri, Dropkick Murphys, Birdy, Myd, Moderate Rebels, Dark Tea, Rosie Tucker, Luke Haines, Magic Castles, Baby Strange (EP).

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

