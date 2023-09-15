Le uscite della settimana: Explosions In The Sky, Mitski, Woods, Ash…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mitski: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’
chamber-folk
2. Explosions In The Sky: ‘End’
post-rock
3. Woods: ‘Perennial’
psych-folk
4. Nation Of Language: ‘Strange Disciple’
synth-pop
5. Sarah Mary Chadwick: ‘Messages To God’
chamber-folk
6. Vagabon: ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’
alt-pop
7. Gum: ‘Saturnia’
psych-pop
8. Ash: ‘Race The Night’
brit-rock
9. Pretenders: ‘Relentless’
new wave
10. The Beaches: ‘Blame My Ex’
pop-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Thirty Seconds To Mars, Corinne Bailey Rae, Barenaked Ladies, Danko Jones, Will Johnson, Sydney Sprague, Margo Cilker.