Le uscite della settimana: Explosions In The Sky, Mitski, Woods, Ash…

Scritto il
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mitski: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’
chamber-folk

2. Explosions In The Sky: ‘End’
post-rock

3. Woods: ‘Perennial’
psych-folk

4. Nation Of Language: ‘Strange Disciple’
synth-pop

5. Sarah Mary Chadwick: ‘Messages To God’
chamber-folk

6. Vagabon: ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’
alt-pop

7. Gum: ‘Saturnia’
psych-pop

8. Ash: ‘Race The Night’
brit-rock

9. Pretenders: ‘Relentless’
new wave

10. The Beaches: ‘Blame My Ex’
pop-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Thirty Seconds To Mars, Corinne Bailey Rae, Barenaked Ladies, Danko Jones, Will Johnson, Sydney Sprague, Margo Cilker.

 

