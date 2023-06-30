Le uscite della settimana: Grian Chatten, Do Nothing, Bdrmm, Japanese House…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Grian Chatten: ‘Chaos For The Fly’

alt-folk



2. Do Nothing: ‘Snake Sideways’

post-punk



3. Bdrmm: ‘I Don’t Know’

shoegaze



4. Angelo De Augustine: ‘Toil And Trouble’

psych-folk



5. Joanna Sternberg: ‘I’ve Got Me’

indie-folk



6. The Japanese House: ‘In The End It Always Does’

art-pop



7. Keeley: ‘Floating Above Everything Else’

dream-pop



8. Sweeping Promises: ‘Good Living Is Coming For You’

indie-punk



9. Brigid Mae Power: ‘Dream From The Deep Well’

baroque-folk



10. Nothing But Thieves: ‘Dead Club City’

rock

