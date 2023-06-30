LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Grian Chatten, Do Nothing, Bdrmm, Japanese House…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Grian Chatten: ‘Chaos For The Fly’
alt-folk

2. Do Nothing: ‘Snake Sideways’
post-punk

3. Bdrmm: ‘I Don’t Know’
shoegaze

4. Angelo De Augustine: ‘Toil And Trouble’
psych-folk

5. Joanna Sternberg: ‘I’ve Got Me’
indie-folk

6. The Japanese House: ‘In The End It Always Does’
art-pop

7. Keeley: ‘Floating Above Everything Else’
dream-pop

8. Sweeping Promises: ‘Good Living Is Coming For You’
indie-punk

9. Brigid Mae Power: ‘Dream From The Deep Well’
baroque-folk

10. Nothing But Thieves: ‘Dead Club City’
rock

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario