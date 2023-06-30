Le uscite della settimana: Grian Chatten, Do Nothing, Bdrmm, Japanese House…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Grian Chatten: ‘Chaos For The Fly’
alt-folk
2. Do Nothing: ‘Snake Sideways’
post-punk
3. Bdrmm: ‘I Don’t Know’
shoegaze
4. Angelo De Augustine: ‘Toil And Trouble’
psych-folk
5. Joanna Sternberg: ‘I’ve Got Me’
indie-folk
6. The Japanese House: ‘In The End It Always Does’
art-pop
7. Keeley: ‘Floating Above Everything Else’
dream-pop
8. Sweeping Promises: ‘Good Living Is Coming For You’
indie-punk
9. Brigid Mae Power: ‘Dream From The Deep Well’
baroque-folk
10. Nothing But Thieves: ‘Dead Club City’
rock