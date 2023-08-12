Le uscite della settimana: Hives, Public Image Ltd, Bonnie Prince Billy, Jungle …

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Hives: ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’
garage-punk
2. Bonnie Prince Billy: ‘Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You’
country-folk
3. Public Image Ltd: ‘End Of World’
post-punk
4. Jungle: ‘Volcano’
funk-soul
5. Andrew Hung: ‘Deliverance’
new wave
6. Mim Jensen: ‘Emotional Affair’
indie-pop
7. Hurry: ‘Don’t Look Back’
power-pop
8. Dennis Cometti: ‘Suburban Condition’
garage-punk
9. Curling: ‘No Guitar’
indie-pop/rock
10. Ryan Bingham: ‘Watch Out For The Wolves’
folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Son Lux, Hail The Sun, Laura Groves, Suzi Quatro & KT Tunstall, To Kill Achilles.