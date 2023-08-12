Le uscite della settimana: Hives, Public Image Ltd, Bonnie Prince Billy, Jungle …

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Hives: ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’

garage-punk



2. Bonnie Prince Billy: ‘Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You’

country-folk



3. Public Image Ltd: ‘End Of World’

post-punk



4. Jungle: ‘Volcano’

funk-soul



5. Andrew Hung: ‘Deliverance’

new wave



6. Mim Jensen: ‘Emotional Affair’

indie-pop



7. Hurry: ‘Don’t Look Back’

power-pop



8. Dennis Cometti: ‘Suburban Condition’

garage-punk

9. Curling: ‘No Guitar’

indie-pop/rock



10. Ryan Bingham: ‘Watch Out For The Wolves’

folk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Son Lux, Hail The Sun, Laura Groves, Suzi Quatro & KT Tunstall, To Kill Achilles.