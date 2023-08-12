LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Hives, Public Image Ltd, Bonnie Prince Billy, Jungle …

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Hives: ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’
garage-punk

2. Bonnie Prince Billy: ‘Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You’
country-folk

3. Public Image Ltd: ‘End Of World’
post-punk

4. Jungle: ‘Volcano’
funk-soul

5. Andrew Hung: ‘Deliverance’
new wave

6. Mim Jensen: ‘Emotional Affair’
indie-pop

7. Hurry: ‘Don’t Look Back’
power-pop

8. Dennis Cometti: ‘Suburban Condition’
garage-punk

9. Curling: ‘No Guitar’
indie-pop/rock

10. Ryan Bingham: ‘Watch Out For The Wolves’
folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Son Lux, Hail The Sun, Laura Groves, Suzi Quatro & KT Tunstall, To Kill Achilles.

 

