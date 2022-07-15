LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Interpol, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Trail Of Dead…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Balck Midi: ‘Hellfire’
experimental-rock

2. Interpol: ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’
post-punk

3. Beabadoobee: ‘Beatopia’
grunge-pop

4. Working Men’s Club: ‘Fear Fear’
synth-pop

5. …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘XI: Bleed Here Now’
alt-rock

6. Superorganism: ‘World Wide Pop’
indie-pop

7. Steve Lacy: ‘Gemini Rights’
alt-R&B

8. Cassia: ‘Why You Lacking Energy’
art-pop

9. Elf Power: ‘Artificial Countrysides’
indie-folk

10. Deaf Havana: ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’
alt-rock

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario