Le uscite della settimana: Interpol, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Trail Of Dead…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Balck Midi: ‘Hellfire’

experimental-rock



2. Interpol: ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’

post-punk



3. Beabadoobee: ‘Beatopia’

grunge-pop



4. Working Men’s Club: ‘Fear Fear’

synth-pop



5. …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘XI: Bleed Here Now’

alt-rock



6. Superorganism: ‘World Wide Pop’

indie-pop



7. Steve Lacy: ‘Gemini Rights’

alt-R&B



8. Cassia: ‘Why You Lacking Energy’

art-pop



9. Elf Power: ‘Artificial Countrysides’

indie-folk



10. Deaf Havana: ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’

alt-rock

