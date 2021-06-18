Le uscite della settimana: Kings Of Convenience, Whispering Sons, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Max Bloom…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Whispering Sons: ‘Several Others’
post-punk
2. Kings Of Convenience: ‘Peace Or Love’
indie-folk
3. Benjamin Francis Leftwich: ‘To Carry A Whale’
art-folk
4. Max Bloom: ‘Pedestrian’
alt-rock
5. Tigerclub: ‘As Blue As Indigo’
prog-grunge
6. The Lounge Society: ‘Silk For The Starving’ EP
post-punk
7. Cola Boyy: ‘Prosthetic Boombox’
alt-pop
8. Covey: ‘Class Of Cardinal Sin’
alt-folk/rock
9. Francis Lung: ‘Miracle’
art-pop
10. Country Westerns: ‘Country Westerns’ EP
country-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Half Moon Run (EP), Deap Vally (EP), Andrew Hung, Hemi Hemingway (EP), The Mountain Movers, Griff, Mykki Blanco, The Catenary Wires.