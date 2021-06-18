Le uscite della settimana: Kings Of Convenience, Whispering Sons, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Max Bloom…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Whispering Sons: ‘Several Others’

post-punk



2. Kings Of Convenience: ‘Peace Or Love’

indie-folk



3. Benjamin Francis Leftwich: ‘To Carry A Whale’

art-folk



4. Max Bloom: ‘Pedestrian’

alt-rock



5. Tigerclub: ‘As Blue As Indigo’

prog-grunge



6. The Lounge Society: ‘Silk For The Starving’ EP

post-punk



7. Cola Boyy: ‘Prosthetic Boombox’

alt-pop



8. Covey: ‘Class Of Cardinal Sin’

alt-folk/rock



9. Francis Lung: ‘Miracle’

art-pop



10. Country Westerns: ‘Country Westerns’ EP

country-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Half Moon Run (EP), Deap Vally (EP), Andrew Hung, Hemi Hemingway (EP), The Mountain Movers, Griff, Mykki Blanco, The Catenary Wires.