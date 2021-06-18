Le uscite della settimana: Kings Of Convenience, Whispering Sons, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Max Bloom…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Whispering Sons: ‘Several Others’
post-punk

2. Kings Of Convenience: ‘Peace Or Love’
indie-folk

3. Benjamin Francis Leftwich: ‘To Carry A Whale’
art-folk

4. Max Bloom: ‘Pedestrian’
alt-rock

5. Tigerclub: ‘As Blue As Indigo’
prog-grunge

6. The Lounge Society: ‘Silk For The Starving’ EP
post-punk

7. Cola Boyy: ‘Prosthetic Boombox’
alt-pop

8. Covey: ‘Class Of Cardinal Sin’
alt-folk/rock

9. Francis Lung: ‘Miracle’
art-pop

10. Country Westerns: ‘Country Westerns’ EP
country-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Half Moon Run (EP), Deap Vally (EP), Andrew Hung, Hemi Hemingway (EP), The Mountain Movers, Griff, Mykki Blanco, The Catenary Wires.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario