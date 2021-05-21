Le uscite della settimana: Lambchop, Gruff Rhys, Gary Numan, Chai…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Gruff Rhys: ‘Seeking New Gods’

psych-pop



2. Lambchop: ‘Showtunes’

sophisti-pop



3. Billie Marten: ‘Flora Fauna’

alt-folk



4. Roddie Woomble: ‘Lo! Soul’

ambient-pop



5. Gary Numan: ‘Intruder’

synth-pop



6. Ducks Ltd: ‘Get Bleak’

jangle-pop



7. Lord Huron: ‘Long Lost’

indie-folk



8. Chai: ‘Wink’

alt-pop



9. Packs: ‘Take The Cake’

garage-pop



10. Only Sun: ‘Tangled Mind’

brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Facs, Rose City Band, Fiddlehead, Tuvaband, Colleen, Kaktus Einarsson, Sons Of Raphael, Reigning ,Sound, Dayglow, We Were Sharks, Monster Magnet, Mannequin Pussy (EP), Biig Piig (EP), Counting Crows (EP), Saint Raymond (EP), Mr Ben & The Bens (EP).