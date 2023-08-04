LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Miles Kane, Girl Ray, Front Bottoms, Current Joys…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Miles Kane: ‘One Man Band’
brit-rock

2. The Front Bottoms: ‘You Are Who You Hang Out With’
emo-rock

3. Girl Ray: ‘Prestige’
indie-funk

4. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop’
eclectic-pop/rock

5. Chris Farren: ‘Doom Singer’
power-pop

6. M.A.G.S.: ‘Destroyer’
alt-rock

7. Teenage Wrist: ‘Still Love’
shoe-grunge

8. Holy Wave: ‘Five Of Cups’
psych-pop

9. Art School Girlfriend: ‘Soft Landing’
synth-wave

10. The Sherlocks: ‘People Like Me And You’
brit-rock

 

