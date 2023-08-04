Le uscite della settimana: Miles Kane, Girl Ray, Front Bottoms, Current Joys…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Miles Kane: ‘One Man Band’

brit-rock



2. The Front Bottoms: ‘You Are Who You Hang Out With’

emo-rock



3. Girl Ray: ‘Prestige’

indie-funk



4. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop’

eclectic-pop/rock



5. Chris Farren: ‘Doom Singer’

power-pop



6. M.A.G.S.: ‘Destroyer’

alt-rock



7. Teenage Wrist: ‘Still Love’

shoe-grunge



8. Holy Wave: ‘Five Of Cups’

psych-pop



9. Art School Girlfriend: ‘Soft Landing’

synth-wave



10. The Sherlocks: ‘People Like Me And You’

brit-rock

