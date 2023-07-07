Le uscite della settimana: PJ Harvey, Anohni, Local Natives, Alice Phoebe Lou…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’
art-rock
2. Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’
art-soul
3. Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’
psych-pop/rock
4. Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’ EP
alt-rock
5. Julie Byrne: ‘The Greater Wings’
indie-folk
6. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Shelter’
indie-blues
7. Gabriels: ‘Angels And Queens part II’
gospel-pop
8. Little Dragon:’Slugs Of Love’
trip-pop
9. The Pigeon Detectives: ‘TV Show’
indie-rock
10. Thala: ‘In Theory Depression’ EP
dream-pop