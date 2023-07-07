LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: PJ Harvey, Anohni, Local Natives, Alice Phoebe Lou…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’
art-rock

2. Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’
art-soul

3. Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’
psych-pop/rock

4. Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’ EP
alt-rock

5. Julie Byrne: ‘The Greater Wings’
indie-folk

6. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Shelter’
indie-blues

7. Gabriels: ‘Angels And Queens part II’
gospel-pop

8. Little Dragon:’Slugs Of Love’
trip-pop

9. The Pigeon Detectives: ‘TV Show’
indie-rock

10. Thala: ‘In Theory Depression’ EP
dream-pop

 

