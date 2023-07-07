Le uscite della settimana: PJ Harvey, Anohni, Local Natives, Alice Phoebe Lou…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’

art-rock



2. Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’

art-soul



3. Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’

psych-pop/rock



4. Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’ EP

alt-rock



5. Julie Byrne: ‘The Greater Wings’

indie-folk



6. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Shelter’

indie-blues



7. Gabriels: ‘Angels And Queens part II’

gospel-pop



8. Little Dragon:’Slugs Of Love’

trip-pop



9. The Pigeon Detectives: ‘TV Show’

indie-rock



10. Thala: ‘In Theory Depression’ EP

dream-pop

