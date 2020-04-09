Le uscite della settimana: Strokes, Laura Marling, Dream Syndicate, Hamilton Leithauser…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’
indie-rock
2. Laura Marling: ‘Song For Our Daughter’
indie-folk
3. Hamilton Leithauser: ‘The Loves Of Your Life’
chamber-pop
4. Trace Mountains: ‘Lost In The Country’
indie-pop
5. Dream Syndicate: ‘The Universe Inside’
psych-rock
6. Why Bonnie: ‘Voice Box’ EP
alt-rock
7. Once And Future Band: ‘Deleted Scenes’
prog-pop
8. Flat Worms: ‘Antarctica’
post-punk
9. Midwife: ‘Forever’
dream-noise
10. Adult: ‘Perception Is/As/Of Deception’
electro-punk