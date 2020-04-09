Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Strokes, Laura Marling, Dream Syndicate, Hamilton Leithauser…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’
indie-rock

2. Laura Marling: ‘Song For Our Daughter’
indie-folk

3. Hamilton Leithauser: ‘The Loves Of Your Life’
chamber-pop

4. Trace Mountains: ‘Lost In The Country’
indie-pop

5. Dream Syndicate: ‘The Universe Inside’
psych-rock

6. Why Bonnie: ‘Voice Box’ EP
alt-rock

7. Once And Future Band: ‘Deleted Scenes’
prog-pop

8. Flat Worms: ‘Antarctica’
post-punk

9. Midwife: ‘Forever’
dream-noise

10. Adult: ‘Perception Is/As/Of Deception’
electro-punk

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy