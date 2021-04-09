Le uscite della settimana: The Reds Pinks And Purples, Skullcrusher, Courting, Clamm…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘Uncommon Weather’
power-pop
2. Skullcrusher: ‘Storm In Summer’ EP
dream-folk
3. Courting: ‘Grand National’ EP
brit-punk
4. Clamm: ‘Beseech Me’
garage-punk
5. Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘Entertainment, Death’
psych-rock
6. Saccades: ‘Flowing Fades’
dream-pop
7. Flyte: ‘This Is Really Going To Hurt’
psych-folk
8. Silver Synthetic: ‘Silver Synthetic’
psych-folk
9. Briston Maroney: ‘Sunflower’
indie-rock
10. Benny Sings: ‘Music’
soul-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Balmorhea, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, Sufjan Stevens, Nick Waterhouse, Sorry (EP), Haelos (EP), Small Black, Ed Cosens, MF Tomlinson, Caoilfhionn Rose, People Museum (EP), Emily Kinney, Powerlines.