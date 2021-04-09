Le uscite della settimana: The Reds Pinks And Purples, Skullcrusher, Courting, Clamm…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘Uncommon Weather’

power-pop



2. Skullcrusher: ‘Storm In Summer’ EP

dream-folk



3. Courting: ‘Grand National’ EP

brit-punk

4. Clamm: ‘Beseech Me’

garage-punk



5. Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘Entertainment, Death’

psych-rock



6. Saccades: ‘Flowing Fades’

dream-pop



7. Flyte: ‘This Is Really Going To Hurt’

psych-folk

8. Silver Synthetic: ‘Silver Synthetic’

psych-folk



9. Briston Maroney: ‘Sunflower’

indie-rock

10. Benny Sings: ‘Music’

soul-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Balmorhea, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, Sufjan Stevens, Nick Waterhouse, Sorry (EP), Haelos (EP), Small Black, Ed Cosens, MF Tomlinson, Caoilfhionn Rose, People Museum (EP), Emily Kinney, Powerlines.