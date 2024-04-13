Una gran bella settimana con English Teacher, Reds Pinks And Purples e Bodega

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. English Teacher: ‘This Could be Texas’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://englishteacher.bandcamp.com/album/this-could-be-texas">This Could Be Texas by English Teacher</a>

2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com/album/unwishing-well-3">Unwishing Well by The Reds, Pinks & Purples</a>

3. Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

Art-punk

<a href="https://bodegabk.bandcamp.com/album/our-brand-could-be-yr-life">Our Brand Could Be Yr Life by BODEGA</a>

4. Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://metz.bandcamp.com/album/up-on-gravity-hill">Up On Gravity Hill by METZ</a>

5. Still House Plants: ‘If I Don’t Make It, I Love You’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://stillhouseplants.bandcamp.com/album/if-i-don-t-make-it-i-love-u">If I don’t make it, I love u by Still House Plants</a>

6. Blue Bendy: ‘So Medieval’

Art-rock

<a href="https://bluebendy.bandcamp.com/album/so-medieval">So Medieval by Blue Bendy</a>

7. Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties: ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://aaronwestandtheroaringtwenties.bandcamp.com/album/in-lieu-of-flowers">In Lieu Of Flowers by Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties</a>

8. James: ‘Yummy’

Brit-pop

9. Soft Kill: ‘Escape Forever’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://anopendoor.bandcamp.com/album/escape-forever">Escape Forever by Soft Kill</a>

10. Bad Bad Hats: ‘Bad Bad Hats’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://badbadhats.bandcamp.com/album/bad-bad-hats">Bad Bad Hats by Bad Bad Hats</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Cosmo Sheldrake, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Leyla McCalla, Tusks, Girl In Red, Maggie Rogers, Diane Birch, Virgins, Gun, Mark Knopfler, Blue Oyster Cult, Jade Bird (EP).