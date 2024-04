Una gran bella settimana con English Teacher, Reds Pinks And Purples e Bodega

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. English Teacher: ‘This Could be Texas’

Alt-rock

This Could Be Texas by English Teacher

2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’

Jangle-pop

Unwishing Well by The Reds, Pinks & Purples

3. Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

Art-punk

Our Brand Could Be Yr Life by BODEGA

4. Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

Noise-rock

Up On Gravity Hill by METZ

5. Still House Plants: ‘If I Don’t Make It, I Love You’

Experimental-rock

If I don’t make it, I love u by Still House Plants

6. Blue Bendy: ‘So Medieval’

Art-rock

So Medieval by Blue Bendy

7. Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties: ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’

Folk-rock

In Lieu Of Flowers by Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties

8. James: ‘Yummy’

Brit-pop

9. Soft Kill: ‘Escape Forever’

Punk-rock

Escape Forever by Soft Kill

10. Bad Bad Hats: ‘Bad Bad Hats’

Indie-rock

Bad Bad Hats by Bad Bad Hats

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Cosmo Sheldrake, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Leyla McCalla, Tusks, Girl In Red, Maggie Rogers, Diane Birch, Virgins, Gun, Mark Knopfler, Blue Oyster Cult, Jade Bird (EP).