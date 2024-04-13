Una gran bella settimana con English Teacher, Reds Pinks And Purples e Bodega

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. English Teacher: ‘This Could be Texas’
Alt-rock

2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’
Jangle-pop

3. Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’
Art-punk

4. Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’
Noise-rock

5. Still House Plants: ‘If I Don’t Make It, I Love You’
Experimental-rock

6. Blue Bendy: ‘So Medieval’
Art-rock

7. Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties: ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’
Folk-rock

8. James: ‘Yummy’
Brit-pop

9. Soft Kill: ‘Escape Forever’
Punk-rock

10. Bad Bad Hats: ‘Bad Bad Hats’
Indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Cosmo Sheldrake, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Leyla McCalla, Tusks, Girl In Red, Maggie Rogers, Diane Birch, Virgins, Gun, Mark Knopfler, Blue Oyster Cult, Jade Bird (EP).

 

