Black Country New Road e Florist tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’
Experimental-rock

2. Florist: ‘Jellywish’
Indie-folk

3. Panchiko: ‘Ginkgo’
Dream-rock

4. Djo: ‘The Crux’
Psych-pop

5. Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’
Power-pop

6. L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’
Garage-rock

7. Sister Ray: ‘Believer’
Indie-folk

8. Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’
Post-hardcore

9. Craig Finn: ‘Always Been’
Folk-rock

10. Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’
Electro-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Longstreth, Dirty Projectors & Stargaze, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Miki Berenyi Trio, Anika, Heaven, Σtella, Syml, The Ophelias, The Nightingales, Mekons, The Waterboys, Brown Horse, Rachel Chinouriri (EP).

