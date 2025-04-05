Black Country New Road e Florist tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’
Experimental-rock
2. Florist: ‘Jellywish’
Indie-folk
3. Panchiko: ‘Ginkgo’
Dream-rock
4. Djo: ‘The Crux’
Psych-pop
5. Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’
Power-pop
6. L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’
Garage-rock
7. Sister Ray: ‘Believer’
Indie-folk
8. Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’
Post-hardcore
9. Craig Finn: ‘Always Been’
Folk-rock
10. Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’
Electro-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Longstreth, Dirty Projectors & Stargaze, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Miki Berenyi Trio, Anika, Heaven, Σtella, Syml, The Ophelias, The Nightingales, Mekons, The Waterboys, Brown Horse, Rachel Chinouriri (EP).