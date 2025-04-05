Black Country New Road e Florist tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/forever-howlong">Forever Howlong by Black Country, New Road</a>

2. Florist: ‘Jellywish’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://florist.bandcamp.com/album/jellywish">Jellywish by Florist</a>

3. Panchiko: ‘Ginkgo’

Dream-rock

<a href="https://panchiko.bandcamp.com/album/ginkgo">Ginkgo by Panchiko</a>

4. Djo: ‘The Crux’

Psych-pop



5. Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’

Power-pop

<a href="https://mommaband.bandcamp.com/album/welcome-to-my-blue-sky">Welcome to My Blue Sky by Momma</a>

6. L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://lawitches.bandcamp.com/album/doggod">DOGGOD by L.A. WITCH</a>

7. Sister Ray: ‘Believer’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://sisterray780.bandcamp.com/album/believer">Believer by Sister Ray</a>

8. Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’

Post-hardcore

<a href="https://scowl831.bandcamp.com/album/are-we-all-angels">Are We All Angels by Scowl</a>

9. Craig Finn: ‘Always Been’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://craigfinn.bandcamp.com/album/always-been">Always Been by Craig Finn</a>

10. Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’

Electro-punk

<a href="https://sleighbells.bandcamp.com/album/bunky-becky-birthday-boy">Bunky Becky Birthday Boy by Sleigh Bells</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Longstreth, Dirty Projectors & Stargaze, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Miki Berenyi Trio, Anika, Heaven, Σtella, Syml, The Ophelias, The Nightingales, Mekons, The Waterboys, Brown Horse, Rachel Chinouriri (EP).