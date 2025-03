Horrors, Tamino e Japanese Breakfast tra gli album in uscita oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Horrors: ‘Night Life’

Gothic-rock



2. Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’

Art-folk



3. Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)’

Chamber-folk

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) by Japanese Breakfast

4. My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’

Folk-rock

is by My Morning Jacket

5. Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’

Psych-pop

Till the Morning by Brian D’Addario

6. Dutch Interior: ‘Moneyball’

Alt-folk

Moneyball by Dutch Interior

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Asinus’

Indie-pop

Equus Asinus by Men I Trust

8. YHWH Nailgun: ‘45 Pounds’

Experimental-rock

45 Pounds by YHWH Nailgun

9. Benefits: ‘Constant Noise’

Electro-punk

Constant Noise by Benefits