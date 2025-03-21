LE ULTIME

Horrors, Tamino e Japanese Breakfast tra gli album in uscita oggi

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Horrors: ‘Night Life’
Gothic-rock

2. Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’
Art-folk

3. Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)’
Chamber-folk

4. My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’
Folk-rock

5. Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’
Psych-pop

6. Dutch Interior: ‘Moneyball’
Alt-folk

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Asinus’
Indie-pop

8. YHWH Nailgun: ‘45 Pounds’
Experimental-rock

9. Benefits: ‘Constant Noise’
Electro-punk

10. The Lottery Winners: ‘Koko’
Pop-rock

 

