Horrors, Tamino e Japanese Breakfast tra gli album in uscita oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Horrors: ‘Night Life’

Gothic-rock



2. Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’

Art-folk



3. Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)’

Chamber-folk

<a href="https://michellezauner.bandcamp.com/album/for-melancholy-brunettes-sad-women">For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) by Japanese Breakfast</a>

4. My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/is">is by My Morning Jacket</a>

5. Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://brianpauldaddario.bandcamp.com/album/till-the-morning">Till the Morning by Brian D’Addario</a>

6. Dutch Interior: ‘Moneyball’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://dutchinterior.bandcamp.com/album/moneyball">Moneyball by Dutch Interior</a>

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Asinus’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://menitrust.bandcamp.com/album/equus-asinus">Equus Asinus by Men I Trust</a>

8. YHWH Nailgun: ‘45 Pounds’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://yhwhnailgun.bandcamp.com/album/45-pounds">45 Pounds by YHWH Nailgun</a>

9. Benefits: ‘Constant Noise’

Electro-punk

<a href="https://benefitstheband.bandcamp.com/album/constant-noise">Constant Noise by Benefits</a>