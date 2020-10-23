Le uscite della settimana: Adrianne Lenker, Gorillaz, Jeff Tweedy, Bruce Springsteen…

I 20 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Songs’
indie-folk

2. Boy Pablo: ‘Wachito Rico’
indie-pop

3. Jeff Tweedy: ‘Love Is The King’
indie-folk

4. Gorillaz: ‘Song Machine’
electro-(hip)pop

5. Keaton Henson: ‘Monument’
soul-folk

6. Fuzz: ‘III’
hard-rock

7. Bruce Springsteen: ‘Letter To You’
heartland-rock

8. The Mountain Goats: ‘Getting Into Knives’
indie-folk

9. Laura Veirs: ‘My Echo’
indie-folk

10. This Is The Kit: ‘Off Off On’
indie-folk

11. Slow Readers Club: ’91 Days In Isolation
brit-rock

12. Loma: ‘Don’t Shy Away’
dream-pop

13. Juanita Stein: ‘Snapshot’
indie-pop/rock

14. Mammút: ‘Ride The Fire’
alt-rock

15. Ball Park Music: ‘Ball Park Music’
indie-pop/rock

16. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: ‘Razzmatazz’
art-pop

17. Sam Amidon: ‘Sam Amidon’
art-folk

18. Palace Winter: ‘…Keep Dreaming, Buddy’
synth-pop

19. Plants And Animals: ‘The Jungle’
alt-rock

20. Nothing But Thieves: ‘Moral Panic’
brit-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Adrianne Lenker (strumentale), PUP (EP), Local Natives (EP), Ben Harper (strumentale), John Frusciante (stumentale), Kaki King (strumentale), Anna Of The North (EP), Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Furse, Actress, Wallows, Songhoy Blues, The Moons, Keep Dancing Inc.

