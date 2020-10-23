Le uscite della settimana: Adrianne Lenker, Gorillaz, Jeff Tweedy, Bruce Springsteen…

I 20 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Adrianne Lenker: ‘Songs’

indie-folk



2. Boy Pablo: ‘Wachito Rico’

indie-pop



3. Jeff Tweedy: ‘Love Is The King’

indie-folk



4. Gorillaz: ‘Song Machine’

electro-(hip)pop



5. Keaton Henson: ‘Monument’

soul-folk



6. Fuzz: ‘III’

hard-rock



7. Bruce Springsteen: ‘Letter To You’

heartland-rock



8. The Mountain Goats: ‘Getting Into Knives’

indie-folk



9. Laura Veirs: ‘My Echo’

indie-folk



10. This Is The Kit: ‘Off Off On’

indie-folk



11. Slow Readers Club: ’91 Days In Isolation

brit-rock



12. Loma: ‘Don’t Shy Away’

dream-pop



13. Juanita Stein: ‘Snapshot’

indie-pop/rock



14. Mammút: ‘Ride The Fire’

alt-rock



15. Ball Park Music: ‘Ball Park Music’

indie-pop/rock



16. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: ‘Razzmatazz’

art-pop



17. Sam Amidon: ‘Sam Amidon’

art-folk



18. Palace Winter: ‘…Keep Dreaming, Buddy’

synth-pop



19. Plants And Animals: ‘The Jungle’

alt-rock



20. Nothing But Thieves: ‘Moral Panic’

brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Adrianne Lenker (strumentale), PUP (EP), Local Natives (EP), Ben Harper (strumentale), John Frusciante (stumentale), Kaki King (strumentale), Anna Of The North (EP), Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Furse, Actress, Wallows, Songhoy Blues, The Moons, Keep Dancing Inc.