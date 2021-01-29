Le uscite della settimana: Arlo Parks, Notwist, Goat Girl, Anna B Savage…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arlo Parks: ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

bedroom-soul



2. Anna B Savage: ‘A Common Turn’

chamber-pop



3. Goat Girl: ‘On All Fours’

post-punk



4. Notwist: ‘Vertigo Days’

indietronica



5. Motorama: ‘Before The Road’

post-punk



6. Celeste: ‘Not Your Muse’

soul



7. The Besnard Lakes: ‘The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstom Warnings’

psych-rock



8. Baio: ‘Dead Hand Control’

indie-pop



9. Lnzndrf: ‘II’

alt-rock



10. Weezer: ‘OK Human’

power-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Steven Wilson, Ani DiFranco, The Body, Lucero, Black Honey, Langhorne Slim, Cobalt Chapel, Sonder Bombs, Albertine Sarges, Puma Blue, Black Pistol Fire, Needlepoint, Lia Ices, Rats On Rafts, Modern Hinterland, Young Hearts, Cathedral Bells, Waltzer, Keaton Henson (OST), Ariel Pink (compilation), Martin Gore (EP), J Mascis (live), Dr. Dog (live).