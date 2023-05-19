LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Califone, Jeremy Tuplin, Bar Italia, Dave Matthews Band…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bar Italia: ‘Tracey Denim’
post-punk

2. Jeremy Tuplin: ‘Orville’s Discotheque’
synth-folk

3. Alex Lahey: ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’
alt-rock

4. Califone: ‘Villagers’
alt-folk

5. Hannah Jadagu: ‘Aperture’
bedroom-pop

6. Foyer Red: ‘Yarn The Hours Away’
slacker-rock

7. HotWax: ‘A Thousand Times’ EP
alt-rock

8. Mega Bog: ‘End Of Everything’
synth-pop

9. Dave Matthew Band: ‘Walk Around The Moon’
jam-rock

10. The Milk Carton Kids: ‘I Only See The Moon’
acoustic-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sufjan Stevens & Timo Andres & Conor Hanick, Tinariwen, Mandy Indiana, The Murlocs, Summer Salt, Horse Jumper Of Love, Leith Ross, Tanlines, Eyes Of Others, Sir Chloe, Paul Simon, Graham Nash, Lewis Capaldi, Yes.

 

