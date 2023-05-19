Le uscite della settimana: Califone, Jeremy Tuplin, Bar Italia, Dave Matthews Band…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bar Italia: ‘Tracey Denim’

post-punk



2. Jeremy Tuplin: ‘Orville’s Discotheque’

synth-folk



3. Alex Lahey: ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’

alt-rock



4. Califone: ‘Villagers’

alt-folk



5. Hannah Jadagu: ‘Aperture’

bedroom-pop



6. Foyer Red: ‘Yarn The Hours Away’

slacker-rock



7. HotWax: ‘A Thousand Times’ EP

alt-rock



8. Mega Bog: ‘End Of Everything’

synth-pop



9. Dave Matthew Band: ‘Walk Around The Moon’

jam-rock



10. The Milk Carton Kids: ‘I Only See The Moon’

acoustic-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sufjan Stevens & Timo Andres & Conor Hanick, Tinariwen, Mandy Indiana, The Murlocs, Summer Salt, Horse Jumper Of Love, Leith Ross, Tanlines, Eyes Of Others, Sir Chloe, Paul Simon, Graham Nash, Lewis Capaldi, Yes.