Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Ty Segall, Ben Harper, Jamie T…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘Entering Heaven Alive’
acoustic-rock

2. Ty Segall: ‘Hello, Hi’
garage-folk

3. Ben Harper: ‘Bloodline Maintenance’
blues-folk

4. Jamie T: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
rap-rock

5. The Sadies: ‘Colder Streams’
psych-rock

6. TRAAMS: ‘Personal Best’
post-punk

7. Beach Bunny: ‘Emotional Creature’
grunge-pop

8. Alex The Astronaut: ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’
folk-pop

9. Nina Nastasia: ‘Riderless Horse’
classic-folk

10. The Kooks: ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’
brit-pop

