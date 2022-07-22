Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Ty Segall, Ben Harper, Jamie T…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

acoustic-rock



2. Ty Segall: ‘Hello, Hi’

garage-folk



3. Ben Harper: ‘Bloodline Maintenance’

blues-folk



4. Jamie T: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’

rap-rock



5. The Sadies: ‘Colder Streams’

psych-rock



6. TRAAMS: ‘Personal Best’

post-punk



7. Beach Bunny: ‘Emotional Creature’

grunge-pop



8. Alex The Astronaut: ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’

folk-pop



9. Nina Nastasia: ‘Riderless Horse’

classic-folk



10. The Kooks: ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’

brit-pop

