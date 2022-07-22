Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Ty Segall, Ben Harper, Jamie T…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Jack White: ‘Entering Heaven Alive’
acoustic-rock
2. Ty Segall: ‘Hello, Hi’
garage-folk
3. Ben Harper: ‘Bloodline Maintenance’
blues-folk
4. Jamie T: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
rap-rock
5. The Sadies: ‘Colder Streams’
psych-rock
6. TRAAMS: ‘Personal Best’
post-punk
7. Beach Bunny: ‘Emotional Creature’
grunge-pop
8. Alex The Astronaut: ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’
folk-pop
9. Nina Nastasia: ‘Riderless Horse’
classic-folk
10. The Kooks: ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’
brit-pop