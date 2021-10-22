Le uscite della settimana: Parquet Courts, Hand Habits, Helado Negro, Biffy Clyro…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Parquet Courts: ‘Sympathy For Life’

art-rock



2. Hand Habits: ‘Hand Habits’

indie-folk



3. Helado Negro: ‘Far In’

hypnagogic-pop



4. Grouper: ‘Shade’

indie-folk



5. Good Morning: ‘Barnyard’

indie-pop



6. Trace Mountains: ‘House Of Confusion’

indie-pop



7. Black Marble: ‘Fast Idol’

synth-pop



8. Clinic: ‘Fantasy Island’

alt-pop



9. Biffy Clyro: ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’

brit-rock



10. My Morning Jacket: ‘My Morning Jacket’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Oscar And The Wolf, Said The Whale, Circuit Des Yeux, Spirit Was, Deerhof, Together Pangea, La Luz, Liily, Guided By Voices, The Pineapple Thief, Lonely Guest, Don Broco, Nick Cave (B-sides), Jarvis Cocker (OST), Bedouine, Dean Blunt, Dave Hause, Lana Del Rey, Birds On A Wire, Jackson + Sellers, Phew, Self Esteem, Duran Duran, Every Time I Die, Dream Theater.