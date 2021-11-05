LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Snail Mail, Parcels, Joan As Police Woman, Nation Of Language…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Parcels: ‘Day/Night’
funk-pop

2. Snail Mail: ‘Valentine’
indie-rock

3. Nation Of Language: ‘A Way Forward’
synth-pop

4. Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu: ‘The Solution Is Restless’
sophisti-pop

5. Hana Vu: ‘Public Storage’
bedroom-pop

6. Penelope Isles: ‘Which Way To Happy’
power-pop

7. Emma Ruth Rundle: ‘Engine Of Hell’
dark-pop

8. Springtime: ‘Springtime’
alt-rock

9. Connan Mockasin: ‘Jassbusters Two’
avant-pop

10. Nic Cester: ‘The Skipping Girl’
chamber-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Aimee Mann, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweets, The Irreprensibles, Curtis Harding, Teleman (EP), Horrors (EP), Spectres, Fur, Tasha, Hard Feelings, ABBA, Bullet For My Valentine.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario