Le uscite della settimana: Snail Mail, Parcels, Joan As Police Woman, Nation Of Language…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Parcels: ‘Day/Night’

funk-pop



2. Snail Mail: ‘Valentine’

indie-rock



3. Nation Of Language: ‘A Way Forward’

synth-pop



4. Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu: ‘The Solution Is Restless’

sophisti-pop



5. Hana Vu: ‘Public Storage’

bedroom-pop



6. Penelope Isles: ‘Which Way To Happy’

power-pop



7. Emma Ruth Rundle: ‘Engine Of Hell’

dark-pop



8. Springtime: ‘Springtime’

alt-rock



9. Connan Mockasin: ‘Jassbusters Two’

avant-pop



10. Nic Cester: ‘The Skipping Girl’

chamber-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Aimee Mann, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweets, The Irreprensibles, Curtis Harding, Teleman (EP), Horrors (EP), Spectres, Fur, Tasha, Hard Feelings, ABBA, Bullet For My Valentine.