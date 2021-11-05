Le uscite della settimana: Snail Mail, Parcels, Joan As Police Woman, Nation Of Language…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Parcels: ‘Day/Night’
funk-pop
2. Snail Mail: ‘Valentine’
indie-rock
3. Nation Of Language: ‘A Way Forward’
synth-pop
4. Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu: ‘The Solution Is Restless’
sophisti-pop
5. Hana Vu: ‘Public Storage’
bedroom-pop
6. Penelope Isles: ‘Which Way To Happy’
power-pop
7. Emma Ruth Rundle: ‘Engine Of Hell’
dark-pop
8. Springtime: ‘Springtime’
alt-rock
9. Connan Mockasin: ‘Jassbusters Two’
avant-pop
10. Nic Cester: ‘The Skipping Girl’
chamber-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Aimee Mann, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweets, The Irreprensibles, Curtis Harding, Teleman (EP), Horrors (EP), Spectres, Fur, Tasha, Hard Feelings, ABBA, Bullet For My Valentine.