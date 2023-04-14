Le uscite della settimana: Tallest Man On Earth, Feist, Temples, Fenne Lily…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Feist: ‘Multitudes’
art-folk

2. The Tallest Man On Earth: ‘Henry St.’
indie-folk

3. Fenne Lily: ‘Big Picture’
alt-pop/rock

4. Temples: ‘Exotico’
psych-rock

5. Angel Olsen: ‘Forever Means’ EP
chamber-folk

6. Patrick Wolf: ‘The Night Safari’ EP
art-pop

7. Fruit Bats: ‘A River Running To Your Heart’
indie-folk/rock

8. Kara Jackson: ‘Why Does The Earth Gives Us People To Love’
alt-folk

9. Bodywash: ‘I Held The Shape While I Could’
dream-pop

10. Chappaqua Wrestling: ‘Plus Ultra’
alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Hippo Campus (EP), Terry, Baustelle, Pearly Drops, Metallica, Natalie Merchant, Dave Okomu And The 7 Generations, El Michels Affair & Black Thought, Brian Dunne.

 

