Le uscite della settimana: Tallest Man On Earth, Feist, Temples, Fenne Lily…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Feist: ‘Multitudes’

art-folk



2. The Tallest Man On Earth: ‘Henry St.’

indie-folk



3. Fenne Lily: ‘Big Picture’

alt-pop/rock



4. Temples: ‘Exotico’

psych-rock



5. Angel Olsen: ‘Forever Means’ EP

chamber-folk



6. Patrick Wolf: ‘The Night Safari’ EP

art-pop



7. Fruit Bats: ‘A River Running To Your Heart’

indie-folk/rock



8. Kara Jackson: ‘Why Does The Earth Gives Us People To Love’

alt-folk



9. Bodywash: ‘I Held The Shape While I Could’

dream-pop



10. Chappaqua Wrestling: ‘Plus Ultra’

alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Hippo Campus (EP), Terry, Baustelle, Pearly Drops, Metallica, Natalie Merchant, Dave Okomu And The 7 Generations, El Michels Affair & Black Thought, Brian Dunne.