Le uscite della settimana: Wilco, Blonde Redhead, Animal Collective…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Blonde Redhead: ‘Sit Down For Dinner’

Art-rock

Sit Down for Dinner by Blonde Redhead

2. Wilco: ‘Cousin’

Folk-rock

Cousin by Wilco

3. Animal Collective: ‘Isn’t It Now’

Experimental-pop

Isn’t It Now? by Animal Collective

4. Slow Pulp: ‘Yard’

Dream-pop

Yard by Slow Pulp

5. Molly Burch: ‘Daydreamer’

Indie-pop

Daydreamer by Molly Burch

6. Islet: ‘Soft Fascination’

Alt-rock

Soft Fascination by Islet

7. Cherry Glazerr: ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’

Indie-rock

I Don’t Want You Anymore by Cherry Glazerr

8. Modern Nature: ‘No Fixed Point In Space’

Alt-pop

No Fixed Point In Space by Modern Nature

9. Steven Wilson: ‘The Harmony Codex’

Prog-rock

The Harmony Codex by Steven Wilson

10. Datarock: ‘Media Consumption Pyramid’

Electro-rock

Media Consumption Pyramid by Datarock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Oneothrix Point Never, Black Stone Cherry, Oh Land, Sleep Theory, Koyo.