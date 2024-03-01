Un weekend assai inglese con Gallagher-Squire e Yard Act

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Liam Gallagher & John Squire: ‘Liam Gallagher & John Squire’
Brit-pop

2. Yard Act: ‘Where’s My Utopia’
Art-rock

3. Another Sky: ‘Beach Day’
Alt-rock

4. Faye Webster:’Undressed At The Simphony’
Indie-pop

5. Mannequin Pussy: ‘I Got Heaven’
Art-punk

6. Everything Everything: ‘Mountainhead’
Electro-pop

7. Pissed Jeans: ‘Half Divorced’
Noise-rock

8. Sheer Mag: ‘Playing Favorites’
Art-rock

9. The Bevis Frond: ‘Focus On Nature’
Psych-rock

10. Hollow Coves: ‘Nothing To Lose’
Indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ben Frost, Nils Frahm, Squarepusher, Mildlife, Kaiser Chiefs.

 

