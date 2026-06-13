Pubblicità

10 dischi pubblicati nel weekend

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jon Spencer: ‘Songs Of Personal Loss And Protest’
Garage-blues

2. Mono: ‘Snowdrop’
Post-rock

3. Fruit Bats: ‘The Landfill’
Soft-folk

4. Embrace: ‘Avalanche’
Brit-pop

5. Kelsey Lu: ‘So Help Me God’
Chamber-pop

6. Ruth Garbus: ‘Profound’
Avant-folk

7. Meltt: ‘Pathways’
Psych-pop

8. La Sécurité: ‘Bingo!’
Art-punk

9. Paycheque: ‘Paycheque’
Synth-pop

10. Horse Lords: ‘Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!
Experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sublime, Goose, YHWH Nailgun, The Bobby Lees, CFCF, Jenny Gillespie Mason, Josh Conway, Ok Goodnight, Olivia Rodrigo, Sleeping With Sirens, Yes.

 

Pubblicità