10 dischi pubblicati nel weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jon Spencer: ‘Songs Of Personal Loss And Protest’

Garage-blues

<a href="https://jonspencer.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-personal-loss-and-protest">Songs of Personal Loss and Protest by Jon Spencer</a>

2. Mono: ‘Snowdrop’

Post-rock

<a href="https://monoofjapan.bandcamp.com/album/snowdrop">Snowdrop by MONO</a>

3. Fruit Bats: ‘The Landfill’

Soft-folk

<a href="https://fruit-bats.bandcamp.com/album/the-landfill">The Landfill by Fruit Bats</a>

4. Embrace: ‘Avalanche’

Brit-pop

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5. Kelsey Lu: ‘So Help Me God’

Chamber-pop

<a href="https://kelseylu.bandcamp.com/album/so-help-me-god">So Help Me God by Kelsey Lu</a>

6. Ruth Garbus: ‘Profound’

Avant-folk

<a href="https://ruthgarbus.bandcamp.com/album/profound">Profound by Ruth Garbus</a>

7. Meltt: ‘Pathways’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://meltt.bandcamp.com/album/pathways">Pathways by Meltt</a>

8. La Sécurité: ‘Bingo!’

Art-punk

<a href="https://lasecurite.bandcamp.com/album/bingo">Bingo! by La Sécurité</a>

9. Paycheque: ‘Paycheque’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://paychequemusique.bandcamp.com/album/paycheque">Paycheque by Paycheque</a>

10. Horse Lords: ‘Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://horselords.bandcamp.com/album/demand-to-be-taken-to-heaven-alive">Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive! by Horse Lords</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sublime, Goose, YHWH Nailgun, The Bobby Lees, CFCF, Jenny Gillespie Mason, Josh Conway, Ok Goodnight, Olivia Rodrigo, Sleeping With Sirens, Yes.