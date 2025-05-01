I dischi di maggio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

2 maggio 2025

Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’

Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’

Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’


Lucius: ‘Lucius’

Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’

PUP: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’

9 maggio 2025

Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’

Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’


Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’


Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’

McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We

Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’

The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’

The Kooks: ‘Never Know’


16 maggio 2025

Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’

Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’

Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’


Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’


The Shelocks: ‘Everything Must Make Sense’


Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’

23 maggio 2025

Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’

Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’


Sparks: ‘Mad!’

Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’


Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms Of Metal Film’

These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’

Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’


30 maggio 2025

Alan Sparhawk: ‘Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles’

Caroline: ‘Caroline 2’

Foxwarren: ‘2’

Garbage: ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’


Jacob Alon: ‘In Limerence’


Matt Berninger: ‘Get Sunk’

Mt. Joy: ‘Hope We Have Fun’


Swans: ‘Birthing’


The Minus 5: ‘Oar On, Penelope!’

Ty Segall: ‘Possession’

