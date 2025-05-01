I dischi di maggio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
2 maggio 2025
Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’
Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’
Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’
Lucius: ‘Lucius’
Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’
PUP: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’
9 maggio 2025
Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’
Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’
Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’
Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’
McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We
Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’
The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’
The Kooks: ‘Never Know’
16 maggio 2025
Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’
Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’
Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’
Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’
The Shelocks: ‘Everything Must Make Sense’
Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’
23 maggio 2025
Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’
Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’
Sparks: ‘Mad!’
Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’
Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms Of Metal Film’
These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’
Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’
30 maggio 2025
Alan Sparhawk: ‘Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles’
Caroline: ‘Caroline 2’
Foxwarren: ‘2’
Garbage: ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’
Jacob Alon: ‘In Limerence’
Matt Berninger: ‘Get Sunk’
Mt. Joy: ‘Hope We Have Fun’
Swans: ‘Birthing’