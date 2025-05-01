I dischi di maggio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

2 maggio 2025

Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’

<a href="https://blondshell.bandcamp.com/album/if-you-asked-for-a-picture">If You Asked For A Picture by Blondshell</a>

Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’

<a href="https://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/the-scholars">The Scholars by Car Seat Headrest</a>

Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’





Lucius: ‘Lucius’

<a href="https://ilovelucius.bandcamp.com/album/lucius">Lucius by Lucius</a>

Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’

<a href="https://modelactriz.bandcamp.com/album/pirouette">Pirouette by Model/Actriz</a>

PUP: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’

<a href="https://puptheband.bandcamp.com/album/who-will-look-after-the-dogs">Who Will Look After The Dogs? by PUP</a>

9 maggio 2025

Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’

<a href="https://adultmom.bandcamp.com/album/natural-causes">Natural Causes by adult mom</a>

Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’





Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’





Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’

<a href="https://deradoorian.bandcamp.com/album/ready-for-heaven">Ready For Heaven by Deradoorian</a>

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’

<a href="https://markpritchard.bandcamp.com/album/tall-tales">Tall Tales by Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke</a>

McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We

<a href="https://mcluskymclusky.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-is-still-here-and-so-are-we">the world is still here and so are we by mclusky</a>

Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’

<a href="https://preoccupations.bandcamp.com/album/ill-at-ease">Ill at ease by Preoccupations</a>

The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’

<a href="https://theamazonsband.bandcamp.com/album/21st-century-fiction-2">21st Century Fiction by The Amazons</a>

The Kooks: ‘Never Know’





16 maggio 2025

Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’

<a href="https://billynomates.bandcamp.com/album/metalhorse">Metalhorse by Billy Nomates / Tor</a>

Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’

<a href="https://ezrafurman.bandcamp.com/album/goodbye-small-head">Goodbye Small Head by Ezra Furman</a>

Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’





Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’





The Shelocks: ‘Everything Must Make Sense’





Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’

<a href="https://tune-yards.bandcamp.com/album/better-dreaming">Better Dreaming by Tune-Yards</a>

23 maggio 2025

Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’

<a href="https://morcheeba.bandcamp.com/album/escape-the-chaos">Escape The Chaos by Morcheeba</a>

Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’





Sparks: ‘Mad!’

<a href="https://sparksofficial.bandcamp.com/album/mad">MAD! by Sparks</a>

Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’





Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms Of Metal Film’

<a href="https://stereolab.bandcamp.com/album/instant-holograms-on-metal-film">Instant Holograms On Metal Film by Stereolab</a>

These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’

<a href="https://thesenewpuritans.bandcamp.com/album/crooked-wing">Crooked Wing by These New Puritans</a>

Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’





30 maggio 2025

Alan Sparhawk: ‘Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles’

<a href="https://alansparhawk.bandcamp.com/album/with-trampled-by-turtles">With Trampled by Turtles by Alan Sparhawk</a>

Caroline: ‘Caroline 2’

<a href="https://caroline.bandcamp.com/album/caroline-2">caroline 2 by caroline</a>

Foxwarren: ‘2’

<a href="https://foxwarren.bandcamp.com/album/2">2 by Foxwarren</a>

Garbage: ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’





Jacob Alon: ‘In Limerence’





Matt Berninger: ‘Get Sunk’

<a href="https://mattberninger.bandcamp.com/album/get-sunk">Get Sunk by Matt Berninger</a>

Mt. Joy: ‘Hope We Have Fun’





Swans: ‘Birthing’





The Minus 5: ‘Oar On, Penelope!’

<a href="https://theminus5.bandcamp.com/album/oar-on-penelope">Oar On, Penelope! by The Minus 5</a>

Ty Segall: ‘Possession’

<a href="https://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/possession">Possession by Ty Segall</a>