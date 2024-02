Idles e Grandaddy tra i dischi che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti in uscita questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Idles: ‘Tangk’

Punk-rock

TANGK by IDLES

2. Grandaddy: ‘Blu Wav’

Blue-wave

Blu Wav by Grandaddy / Jason Lytle

3. Friko: ‘ Where we’ve Been, Where We Go From Here’

Alt-rock

Where we’ve been, Where we go from here by Friko

4. Lime Garden: ‘One More Thing’

Indie-pop/rock

One More Thing by Lime Garden

5. Omni: ‘Souvenir’

Art-punk

Souvenir by Omni

6. El Perro Del Mar: ‘Big Anonymous’

Dark-folk

Big Anonymous by El Perro del Mar

7. San Fermin: ‘Arms’

Folk-rock

Arms by San Fermin

8. Late Night Drive Home: ‘I’ll Remeber You For The Same Feeling You Gave Me As I Slept’

Emo-grunge

9. Mother Mother: ‘Grief Chapter’

Power-pop

10. Cast: ‘Love Is The Call’

Brit-pop

Love Is The Call by Cast

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Crawlers, William Doyle, Talk Show, Chromeo, Middle Kids, Katherine Piddy.