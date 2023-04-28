Le uscite della settimana: National, Braids, Matt Maltese, Indigo De Souza…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The National: ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’
art-rock
2. Indigo De Souza: ‘All Of This Will End’
alt-pop/rock
3. Matt Maltese: ‘Driving Just To Drive’
chamber-pop
4. JFDR: ‘Museum’
art-pop
5. Braids: ‘Euphric Recall’
trip-pop
6. The Country Westerns: ‘Forgive The City’
alt-folk/rock
7. Great Lake Swimmers: ‘Uncertain Country’
folk-rock
8. Tunic: ‘Wrong Dream’
noise-punk
9. Tiny Ruins: ‘Ceremony’
indie-folk
10. John Andrews And The Yawns: ‘Love For The Underdog’
psych-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Susanne Sundfør, Josh Ritter, The Damned, Reverend And The Makers, Single Mothers, The Bluebells, Avalon Emerson, The Orb, James Ivy, The Lottery Winners, Jessie Ware.