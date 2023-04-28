Le uscite della settimana: National, Braids, Matt Maltese, Indigo De Souza…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The National: ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’

art-rock



2. Indigo De Souza: ‘All Of This Will End’

alt-pop/rock



3. Matt Maltese: ‘Driving Just To Drive’

chamber-pop



4. JFDR: ‘Museum’

art-pop



5. Braids: ‘Euphric Recall’

trip-pop



6. The Country Westerns: ‘Forgive The City’

alt-folk/rock



7. Great Lake Swimmers: ‘Uncertain Country’

folk-rock



8. Tunic: ‘Wrong Dream’

noise-punk



9. Tiny Ruins: ‘Ceremony’

indie-folk



10. John Andrews And The Yawns: ‘Love For The Underdog’

psych-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Susanne Sundfør, Josh Ritter, The Damned, Reverend And The Makers, Single Mothers, The Bluebells, Avalon Emerson, The Orb, James Ivy, The Lottery Winners, Jessie Ware.