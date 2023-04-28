LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: National, Braids, Matt Maltese, Indigo De Souza…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The National: ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’
art-rock

2. Indigo De Souza: ‘All Of This Will End’
alt-pop/rock

3. Matt Maltese: ‘Driving Just To Drive’
chamber-pop

4. JFDR: ‘Museum’
art-pop

5. Braids: ‘Euphric Recall’
trip-pop

6. The Country Westerns: ‘Forgive The City’
alt-folk/rock

7. Great Lake Swimmers: ‘Uncertain Country’
folk-rock

8. Tunic: ‘Wrong Dream’
noise-punk

9. Tiny Ruins: ‘Ceremony’
indie-folk

10. John Andrews And The Yawns: ‘Love For The Underdog’
psych-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Susanne Sundfør, Josh Ritter, The Damned, Reverend And The Makers, Single Mothers, The Bluebells, Avalon Emerson, The Orb, James Ivy, The Lottery Winners, Jessie Ware.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario