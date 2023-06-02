LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Noel Gallagher, Protomartyr, Foo Fighters, Ben Harper…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Protomartyr: ‘Formal Growth In The Desert’
post-punk

2. Beach Fossils: ‘Bunny’
indie-pop/rock

3. Foo Fighters: ‘But Here We Are’
alt-rock

4. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: ‘Council Skies’
brit-pop

5. Ben Harper: ‘Wide Open Light’
blues-folk

6. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Versions Of Us’
folk-rock

7. Ben Folds: ‘What Matters Most’
piano-pop

8. Bully: ‘Lucy For You’
grunge-pop

9. Half Moon Run: ‘Alco’
folk-rock

10. Body Type: ‘Expired Candy’
garage-pop/rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rancid, Cowboy Junkies, Jake Shears, Juan Wauters, Baxter Dury, Rufus Wainwright (cover), DZ Deathrays, RVG, Rival Sons, Witch, The Aces, Speaker Corners Quartet, Swim School (EP).

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario