Le uscite della settimana: Noel Gallagher, Protomartyr, Foo Fighters, Ben Harper…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Protomartyr: ‘Formal Growth In The Desert’

post-punk



2. Beach Fossils: ‘Bunny’

indie-pop/rock



3. Foo Fighters: ‘But Here We Are’

alt-rock



4. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: ‘Council Skies’

brit-pop



5. Ben Harper: ‘Wide Open Light’

blues-folk



6. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Versions Of Us’

folk-rock



7. Ben Folds: ‘What Matters Most’

piano-pop



8. Bully: ‘Lucy For You’

grunge-pop



9. Half Moon Run: ‘Alco’

folk-rock



10. Body Type: ‘Expired Candy’

garage-pop/rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rancid, Cowboy Junkies, Jake Shears, Juan Wauters, Baxter Dury, Rufus Wainwright (cover), DZ Deathrays, RVG, Rival Sons, Witch, The Aces, Speaker Corners Quartet, Swim School (EP).