Le uscite della settimana: Noel Gallagher, Protomartyr, Foo Fighters, Ben Harper…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Protomartyr: ‘Formal Growth In The Desert’
post-punk
2. Beach Fossils: ‘Bunny’
indie-pop/rock
3. Foo Fighters: ‘But Here We Are’
alt-rock
4. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: ‘Council Skies’
brit-pop
5. Ben Harper: ‘Wide Open Light’
blues-folk
6. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Versions Of Us’
folk-rock
7. Ben Folds: ‘What Matters Most’
piano-pop
8. Bully: ‘Lucy For You’
grunge-pop
9. Half Moon Run: ‘Alco’
folk-rock
10. Body Type: ‘Expired Candy’
garage-pop/rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rancid, Cowboy Junkies, Jake Shears, Juan Wauters, Baxter Dury, Rufus Wainwright (cover), DZ Deathrays, RVG, Rival Sons, Witch, The Aces, Speaker Corners Quartet, Swim School (EP).