Tra i dischi nuovi attenzione a Famous, Gut Health e Caroline Says

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Famous: ‘Party Album’

Art-rock

Party Album by Famous

2. Gut Health: ‘Stiletto’

Art-punk

Stiletto (digital album) by Gut Health

3. Caroline Says: ‘The Lucky One’

Indie-folk

The Lucky One by Caroline Says

4. Touché Amoré: ‘Spiral In A Straight Line’

Post-hardcore

Spiral In A Straight Line by Touché Amoré

5. Current Joys: ‘East My Love’

Folk-rock

East My Love by Current Joys

6. The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’

Garage-rock

No Obligation by The Linda Lindas

7. Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’

Prog-pop

Limits of Language by Field Music

8. Goat: ‘Goat’

Psych-rock

Goat by Goat

9. Scott Matthew: ‘A Small Conduit Of Great Affairs’

Art-folk

A Small Conduit Of Great Affairs by Scott Matthew

10. La Femme: ‘Rock Machine’

Electro-rock

ROCK MACHINE by LA FEMME

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Tucker Zimmerman, Dawes, The Offspring, JW Francis.