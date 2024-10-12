Tra i dischi nuovi attenzione a Famous, Gut Health e Caroline Says

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Famous: ‘Party Album’

Art-rock

<a href="https://famous0000000000.bandcamp.com/album/party-album">Party Album by Famous</a>

2. Gut Health: ‘Stiletto’

Art-punk

<a href="https://guthealthband.bandcamp.com/album/stiletto-digital-album">Stiletto (digital album) by Gut Health</a>

3. Caroline Says: ‘The Lucky One’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://carolinesays.bandcamp.com/album/the-lucky-one">The Lucky One by Caroline Says</a>

4. Touché Amoré: ‘Spiral In A Straight Line’

Post-hardcore

<a href="https://toucheamore.bandcamp.com/album/spiral-in-a-straight-line">Spiral In A Straight Line by Touché Amoré</a>

5. Current Joys: ‘East My Love’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://currentjoys.bandcamp.com/album/east-my-love">East My Love by Current Joys</a>

6. The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://thelindalindas.bandcamp.com/album/no-obligation">No Obligation by The Linda Lindas</a>

7. Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’

Prog-pop

<a href="https://fieldmusic.bandcamp.com/album/limits-of-language">Limits of Language by Field Music</a>

8. Goat: ‘Goat’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://goat.bandcamp.com/album/goat">Goat by Goat</a>

9. Scott Matthew: ‘A Small Conduit Of Great Affairs’

Art-folk

<a href="https://glitterhouserecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-small-conduit-of-great-affairs">A Small Conduit Of Great Affairs by Scott Matthew</a>

10. La Femme: ‘Rock Machine’

Electro-rock

<a href="https://shop.bornbadrecords.net/album/rock-machine">ROCK MACHINE by LA FEMME</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Tucker Zimmerman, Dawes, The Offspring, JW Francis.