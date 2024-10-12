Tra i dischi nuovi attenzione a Famous, Gut Health e Caroline Says

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Famous: ‘Party Album’
Art-rock
2. Gut Health: ‘Stiletto’
Art-punk
3. Caroline Says: ‘The Lucky One’
Indie-folk
4. Touché Amoré: ‘Spiral In A Straight Line’
Post-hardcore
5. Current Joys: ‘East My Love’
Folk-rock
6. The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’
Garage-rock
7. Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’
Prog-pop
8. Goat: ‘Goat’
Psych-rock
9. Scott Matthew: ‘A Small Conduit Of Great Affairs’
Art-folk
10. La Femme: ‘Rock Machine’
Electro-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Tucker Zimmerman, Dawes, The Offspring, JW Francis.