Yard Act, Menzingers e Tricky tra gli album usciti questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yard Act: ‘You’re Gonna Need A Little Music’

Post-punk



2. Tricky: ‘Different When It’s Silent’

Trip-hop

<a href="https://tricky.bandcamp.com/album/different-when-its-silent-2">Different When It’s Silent by Tricky // False Idols</a>

3. The Menzingers: ‘Everything I Ever Saw’

Heartland-punk

<a href="https://themenzingers.bandcamp.com/album/everything-i-ever-saw">Everything I Ever Saw by The Menzingers</a>

4. Jasper Dean: ‘Toy Collages’

Hyper-punk

<a href="https://jasperdean.bandcamp.com/album/toy-collages">TOY COLLAGES by jasper dean</a>

5. Swapmeet: ‘Mount Zero’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://swapmeetband.bandcamp.com/album/mount-zero">Mount Zero by Swapmeet</a>

6. Babe Rainbow: ‘Acid And Honey’

Psych-rock



7. Mock Media: ‘Rat Bastard’

Dance-punk

<a href="https://tinangelrecords.bandcamp.com/album/mock-media-rat-bastard">Mock Media -Rat Bastard by TAR / MM / UOH</a>

8. Steve Lacy: ‘Oh Yeah?’

Funk-rock



9. Waylon Wyatt: ‘Dustpiles’

Country-folk



10. Bella Kay: ‘My Reckless Abandon’

Pop-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Helado Tropical, Lido Pimienta, Eartheather, Syd, Gracie Abrams, Lenny Kaye, Lily Meola, The Healing Power Of Horses (EP), Fantastic Negrito (live).