Yard Act, Menzingers e Tricky tra gli album usciti questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Yard Act: ‘You’re Gonna Need A Little Music’
Post-punk
2. Tricky: ‘Different When It’s Silent’
Trip-hop
3. The Menzingers: ‘Everything I Ever Saw’
Heartland-punk
4. Jasper Dean: ‘Toy Collages’
Hyper-punk
5. Swapmeet: ‘Mount Zero’
Noise-rock
6. Babe Rainbow: ‘Acid And Honey’
Psych-rock
7. Mock Media: ‘Rat Bastard’
Dance-punk
8. Steve Lacy: ‘Oh Yeah?’
Funk-rock
9. Waylon Wyatt: ‘Dustpiles’
Country-folk
10. Bella Kay: ‘My Reckless Abandon’
Pop-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Helado Tropical, Lido Pimienta, Eartheather, Syd, Gracie Abrams, Lenny Kaye, Lily Meola, The Healing Power Of Horses (EP), Fantastic Negrito (live).