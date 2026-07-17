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Yard Act, Menzingers e Tricky tra gli album usciti questo weekend

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I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yard Act: ‘You’re Gonna Need A Little Music’
Post-punk

2. Tricky: ‘Different When It’s Silent’
Trip-hop

3. The Menzingers: ‘Everything I Ever Saw’
Heartland-punk

4. Jasper Dean: ‘Toy Collages’
Hyper-punk

5. Swapmeet: ‘Mount Zero’
Noise-rock

6. Babe Rainbow: ‘Acid And Honey’
Psych-rock

7. Mock Media: ‘Rat Bastard’
Dance-punk

8. Steve Lacy: ‘Oh Yeah?’
Funk-rock

9. Waylon Wyatt: ‘Dustpiles’
Country-folk

10. Bella Kay: ‘My Reckless Abandon’
Pop-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Helado Tropical, Lido Pimienta, Eartheather, Syd, Gracie Abrams, Lenny Kaye, Lily Meola, The Healing Power Of Horses (EP), Fantastic Negrito (live).

 

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