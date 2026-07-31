Gli esordi di Opus Kink e Family Stereo tra i dischi fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Opus Kink: ‘The Sweet Goodbye’

Post-punk

<a href="https://opuskinkofficial.bandcamp.com/album/the-sweet-goodbye">The Sweet Goodbye 🅴 by Opus Kink</a>

2. Family Stereo: ‘The Thread’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://familystereo.bandcamp.com/album/the-thread">The Thread by Family Stereo</a>

3. Shearwater: ‘The New World’

Art-folk

<a href="https://shearwater.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-world-2026">The New World (2026) by Shearwater</a>

4. Trashcan Sinatras: ‘Ever The Optimist’

Indie-pop



5. The Darling Buds: ‘Same Sun / Same Sky’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://thedarlingbuds.bandcamp.com/album/same-sun-same-sky">Same Sun / Same Sky by The Darling Buds</a>

6. Highsigh: ‘Once Bend’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://highsigh.bandcamp.com/album/once-bend">Once Bend by HIGHSIGH</a>

7. Shannon Lay: ‘Past The Veil’

Sophisti-folk

<a href="https://shannonlay.bandcamp.com/album/past-the-veil">Past The Veil by Shannon Lay</a>

8. Dice: ‘ Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View’

Alt-rock



9. The Cleaners From Venus: ‘Beryl & Ruff Go Shopping’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://thecleanersfromvenus.bandcamp.com/album/beryl-ruff-go-shopping">Beryl & Ruff Go Shopping by The Cleaners From Venus</a>

10. Litvar: ‘Being Here’

Folk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arca, The Durutti Column, Ed Askew, Sir Richard Bishop, Bonnie Kemplay (EP), Absolute Lilt (EP).