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Gli esordi di Opus Kink e Family Stereo tra i dischi fuori oggi

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I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Opus Kink: ‘The Sweet Goodbye’
Post-punk

2. Family Stereo: ‘The Thread’
Alt-folk

3. Shearwater: ‘The New World’
Art-folk

4. Trashcan Sinatras: ‘Ever The Optimist’
Indie-pop

5. The Darling Buds: ‘Same Sun / Same Sky’
Indie-pop

6. Highsigh: ‘Once Bend’
Avant-pop

7. Shannon Lay: ‘Past The Veil’
Sophisti-folk

8. Dice: ‘ Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View’
Alt-rock

9. The Cleaners From Venus: ‘Beryl & Ruff Go Shopping’
Psych-pop

10. Litvar: ‘Being Here’
Folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arca, The Durutti Column, Ed Askew, Sir Richard Bishop, Bonnie Kemplay (EP), Absolute Lilt (EP).

 

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