Gli esordi di Opus Kink e Family Stereo tra i dischi fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Opus Kink: ‘The Sweet Goodbye’
Post-punk
2. Family Stereo: ‘The Thread’
Alt-folk
3. Shearwater: ‘The New World’
Art-folk
4. Trashcan Sinatras: ‘Ever The Optimist’
Indie-pop
5. The Darling Buds: ‘Same Sun / Same Sky’
Indie-pop
6. Highsigh: ‘Once Bend’
Avant-pop
7. Shannon Lay: ‘Past The Veil’
Sophisti-folk
8. Dice: ‘ Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View’
Alt-rock
9. The Cleaners From Venus: ‘Beryl & Ruff Go Shopping’
Psych-pop
10. Litvar: ‘Being Here’
Folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arca, The Durutti Column, Ed Askew, Sir Richard Bishop, Bonnie Kemplay (EP), Absolute Lilt (EP).