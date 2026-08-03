I dischi che escono ad agosto ’26

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 agosto 2026

DMA’s: ‘DMA’s’





Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Cannonball’

<a href="https://manwomanchainsaw.bandcamp.com/album/cannonball">Cannonball by Man/Woman/Chainsaw</a>

The Mountain Goats: ‘Days’

<a href="https://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/days">Days by the Mountain Goats</a>

14 agosto 2026

Hovvdy: ‘Big World’

<a href="https://hovvdy.bandcamp.com/album/big-world">Big World by Hovvdy</a>

James Ellis Ford: ‘Lost In Another World’

<a href="https://jamesellisford.bandcamp.com/album/lost-in-another-world">Lost In Another World by James Ellis Ford</a>

Kiwi Jr: ‘Blowin’ Up’

<a href="https://kiwijr.bandcamp.com/album/blowin-up">Blowin’ Up by Kiwi jr</a>

Laura Veirs: ‘Temple Songs’





Nina Winder-Lind: ‘Wild Love’

<a href="https://nina-winder-lind.bandcamp.com/album/wild-love">Wild Love by Nina Winder-Lind</a>

Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Lost Weekend’

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/album/lost-weekend">Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

21 agosto 2026

Brandon Flowers: ‘Thrashser





Lambchop: ‘Punching The Clown’

<a href="https://lambchop.bandcamp.com/album/punching-the-clown">Punching the Clown by Lambchop</a>

Sondre Lerche: ‘Acrobats’

<a href="https://sondrelerchemusic.bandcamp.com/album/acrobats-2">Acrobats by Sondre Lerche</a>

The Afghan Whigs: ‘Soft Control’





The Mystery Jets: ‘A Hole To See The Sky Through’





Weezer: ‘Weezer’





Westside Cowboy: ‘It Goes On’

<a href="https://westsidecowboy.bandcamp.com/album/it-goes-on">It Goes On by Westside Cowboy</a>

28 agosto 2026

Alabama Shakes





Interpol: ‘The Mirror Weights A Ton’

<a href="https://interpol.bandcamp.com/album/this-mirror-weighs-a-ton">This Mirror Weighs a Ton by Interpol</a>

Jim James: ‘Wowed Out’

<a href="https://jimjames.bandcamp.com/album/wowed-out">Wowed Out by Jim James</a>

LA Priest: ‘Into The Sky’

<a href="https://lapriest.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-sky-1">Into The Sky by LA Priest</a>

The Linda Lindas



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Ty Segall: ‘Chrome’

<a href="https://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/chrome">Chrome by Ty Segall</a>