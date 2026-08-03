I dischi che escono ad agosto ’26

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
7 agosto 2026
DMA’s: ‘DMA’s’
Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Cannonball’
The Mountain Goats: ‘Days’
14 agosto 2026
Hovvdy: ‘Big World’
James Ellis Ford: ‘Lost In Another World’
Kiwi Jr: ‘Blowin’ Up’
Laura Veirs: ‘Temple Songs’
Nina Winder-Lind: ‘Wild Love’
Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Lost Weekend’
21 agosto 2026
Brandon Flowers: ‘Thrashser
Lambchop: ‘Punching The Clown’
Sondre Lerche: ‘Acrobats’
The Afghan Whigs: ‘Soft Control’
The Mystery Jets: ‘A Hole To See The Sky Through’
Weezer: ‘Weezer’
Westside Cowboy: ‘It Goes On’
28 agosto 2026
Alabama Shakes
Interpol: ‘The Mirror Weights A Ton’
Jim James: ‘Wowed Out’
LA Priest: ‘Into The Sky’
The Linda Lindas
Ty Segall: ‘Chrome’