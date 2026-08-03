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I dischi che escono ad agosto ’26

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Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 agosto 2026

DMA’s: ‘DMA’s’


Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Cannonball’

The Mountain Goats: ‘Days’

14 agosto 2026

Hovvdy: ‘Big World’

James Ellis Ford: ‘Lost In Another World’

Kiwi Jr: ‘Blowin’ Up’

Laura Veirs: ‘Temple Songs’


Nina Winder-Lind: ‘Wild Love’

Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Lost Weekend’

21 agosto 2026

Brandon Flowers: ‘Thrashser


Lambchop: ‘Punching The Clown’

Sondre Lerche: ‘Acrobats’

The Afghan Whigs: ‘Soft Control’


The Mystery Jets: ‘A Hole To See The Sky Through’


Weezer: ‘Weezer’


Westside Cowboy: ‘It Goes On’

28 agosto 2026

Alabama Shakes


Interpol: ‘The Mirror Weights A Ton’

Jim James: ‘Wowed Out’

LA Priest: ‘Into The Sky’

The Linda Lindas


Ty Segall: ‘Chrome’

 

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