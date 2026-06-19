Veils, Pond e Graham Coxon tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Veils: Fragile World’
Art-rock
2. Graham Coxon: ‘Castle Park’
Power-pop
3. Pond: ‘Terrestrials’
Psych-rock
4. Life: ‘Abstract / Natural’
Indie-rock
5. Swim Deep: ‘Hum’
Dream-rock
6. Soft Palms: ‘In Echo’
Garage-pop
7. Office Dog: ‘Prime Corner’
Dunedin sound
8. Zoon: ‘Happy Thought School’
Shoegaze
9. The Hanging Stars: ‘Just A Day’
Jangle-folk
10. Stu Larsen: ‘Solitude’
Soft-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pye Corner Audio, Hard-Fi, Haircut One Hundred, Tucker Zimmerman, Daniel Lanois, Cold Court (EP).