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Veils, Pond e Graham Coxon tra le uscite di oggi

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I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Veils: Fragile World’
Art-rock

2. Graham Coxon: ‘Castle Park’
Power-pop

3. Pond: ‘Terrestrials’
Psych-rock

4. Life: ‘Abstract / Natural’
Indie-rock

5. Swim Deep: ‘Hum’
Dream-rock

6. Soft Palms: ‘In Echo’
Garage-pop

7. Office Dog: ‘Prime Corner’
Dunedin sound

8. Zoon: ‘Happy Thought School’
Shoegaze

9. The Hanging Stars: ‘Just A Day’
Jangle-folk

10. Stu Larsen: ‘Solitude’
Soft-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pye Corner Audio, Hard-Fi, Haircut One Hundred, Tucker Zimmerman, Daniel Lanois, Cold Court (EP).

 

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