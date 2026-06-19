Veils, Pond e Graham Coxon tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Veils: Fragile World’

Art-rock



2. Graham Coxon: ‘Castle Park’

Power-pop

<a href="https://grahamcoxon.bandcamp.com/album/castle-park">Castle Park by Graham Coxon</a>

3. Pond: ‘Terrestrials’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://pondling.bandcamp.com/album/terrestrials">Terrestrials by Pond</a>

4. Life: ‘Abstract / Natural’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://lifebanduk.bandcamp.com/album/abstract-natural">ABSTRACT / NATURAL by LIFE</a>

5. Swim Deep: ‘Hum’

Dream-rock

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6. Soft Palms: ‘In Echo’

Garage-pop

<a href="https://softpalms.bandcamp.com/album/in-echo">In Echo by Soft Palms</a>

7. Office Dog: ‘Prime Corner’

Dunedin sound

<a href="https://officedog.bandcamp.com/album/prime-corner">Prime Corner by Office Dog</a>

8. Zoon: ‘Happy Thought School’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://zoongideewinmusic.bandcamp.com/album/happy-thought-school">Happy Thought School by Zoon</a>

9. The Hanging Stars: ‘Just A Day’

Jangle-folk

<a href="https://thehangingstars.bandcamp.com/album/just-a-day">Just A Day by The Hanging Stars</a>

10. Stu Larsen: ‘Solitude’

Soft-folk

<a href="https://stularsen.bandcamp.com/album/solitude">Solitude by stu larsen</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pye Corner Audio, Hard-Fi, Haircut One Hundred, Tucker Zimmerman, Daniel Lanois, Cold Court (EP).